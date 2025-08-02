Liberty Finally Get Good News on Injury Report

The New York Liberty finally had some healthy news to reveal on their daily injury report.

While the Liberty will still be down three major women going into Sunday's shot at redemption against the Connecticut Sun (1 p.m. ET, My9), Leonie Fiebich will be available after her own injury scare in Friday's defeat in Uncasville.

Fiebich was not on the injury report released on Saturday while Kennedy Burke (calf), Nyara Sabally (knee), and Breanna Stewart (leg) all remain out.

Fiebich, one of the Liberty's regular starters, was unintentionally poked in the eye by Tina Charles during a second quarter New York offensive possession in the 78-62 defeat. She was tended to by head athletic trainer Terri Acosta and her staff afterward but was able to return before the halftime horn.

The Liberty lineup has reached a new level since Fiebich became a full-time starter last postseason, earning her spot with a tremendous two-way game that landed her on the WNBA's 2024 All-Rookie team. Though the Liberty (17-10) is looking to end a four-game losing streak, their first since 2022, they're 15-5 when Fiebich is in the lineup this season.

"She got hit in the eye, like a scratch in the eye, and obviously she was able to return," head coach Sandy Brondello said in the aftermath. "So hopefully she'll be okay tomorrow. She's tough, and she's trying her butt off. She's tired, but she's competing as hard as she can."

Shooting just over 32 percent in the last four games, Fiebich had previously endured a minor hand ailment during Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Brooklyn but assured reporters that she was "fine" afterwards.

