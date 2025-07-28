Liberty Get Good News on Injury Report

Though somewhat alarmingly packed, the New York Liberty's injury report for the opener of a four-game road trip did yield some good news.

Though New York will be missing both Breanna Stewart (leg) and Nyara Sabally (knee) for Monday's visit to Arlington to face the Dallas Wings (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), the lack of Kennedy Burke is no doubt welcome news to anyone bearing seafoam.

Burke was not on the list after she was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks early. Though Burke was not given any medical designation, she did not play in the second half of the Liberty's 101-99 defeat.

Burke, who has emerged as a sterling depth star for New York over the last two seasons, was seen consulting with head trainer Terri Acosta before the latter 20 minutes tipped off and head coach Sandy Brondello said that Burke was cramping in the aftermath. She could be in the starting lineup with Stewart sidelined, depending on the size considerations the Liberty take in going into the interconference clash.

The 28-year-old Burke is one of several metropolitan reserves that has made a Sixth Woman of the Year case for herself, averaging a career-best 8.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting over 47 percent from three-point range, second-best among qualified shooters behind only New York teammate Leonie Fiebich.

In addition to Sabally and Stewart, Monday's game will also be missing Ty Harris and Maddy Siegrist, who are missing from the Dallas side due to knee injuries. The Wings, however, will be getting back freshman star Paige Bueckers, whose sterling rookie campaign will continue after a one-game absence for load management.

