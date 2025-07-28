Breanna Stewart Tops Liberty's First NBA 2K26 Rating

Breanna Stewart tops the list of simulated seafoam stars as the New York Liberty's digital counterparts prepare to move onto "NBA 2K26."

According to 2kratings.com, Stewart tops the initial player attribute rankings for the latest edition of the basketball simulator set to be released in September. The seven-time All-Star and two-time MVP stands at a 97, just ahead of Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, who are at 93 and 92 respectively.

Though 2K ratings can fluctuate throughout a season, it's hardly a surprise to see Stewart lead the way for the top-heavy Liberty: the Syracuse native has flipped the Liberty's fortunes since arriving as a free agent in 2023, notably guiding the franchise to its first championship last fall.

Photo: 2KRatings.com

Though Stewart has somewhat struggled to hit her lofty shooting standards this time around, she is still averaging 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds to go along with a career-best 3.9 assists. New York will have to make due without Stewart at least for a little while, as she has been sidelined with a leg injury that will keep her out of at least Monday night's showdown with the Dallas Wings (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Tied with business partner, fellow UConn alumna, and recent Finals foe Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, Stewart's 97 rating is second-best among virtual WNBA talents featured in the game, behind only the 98 of Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

With Ionescu and Jones joining Stewart, the Liberty are the only team to have three women with ratings of at least 90. Caitlin Clark and Alyssa Thomas round out the top five just ahead of Ionescu in sixth alongside Nneka Ogwumike, while Jones is alone in the eighth spot.

"NBA 2K26" is set to be released on Sept. 5. Chicago Sky franchise face Angel Reese is on the WNBA edition of the cover while newly-minted NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears on the standard NBA version.

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!