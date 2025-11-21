Liberty Hire New Head Coach

The New York Liberty have reportedly hired their new head coach, who will take over ahead of the 2026 season.

Shams Sharania of ESPN reported that the Liberty agreed on a deal with Golden State Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco, hiring him as their new head coach.

Chris DeMarco's NBA Background

DeMarco has spent the past 14 seasons in the NBA with the Warriors, serving under head coach Steve Kerr as an assistant coach.

He and Kerr led the Warriors to great success, winning four NBA Championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022, and two runners-up finishes in 2016 and 2019.

September 30, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; (Editor's Note: Caption Correction) (L-R) Golden State Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser, assistant coach Mike Brown, head coach Steve Kerr, assistant coach Chris DeMarco, assistant coach Jarron Collins, and assistant coach Ron Adams during Media Day at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

DeMarco worked with the likes of future Hall of Famers in point guard Stephen Curry, shooting guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green, overseeing their development from underrated draft picks to some of the greatest basketball players ever.

He also served as an assistant coach for the Western Conference All-Star Team in both 2015 and 2017.

DeMarco's Prior Head Coaching Job

DeMarco served as the head coach of the Bahamas men's national basketball team from 2019 to 2025.

He worked with NBA players like center Deandre Ayton, guards in Buddy Hield, Eric Gordon and Philadelphia 76ers rookie V.J. Edgecombe.

DeMarco and the Bahamas won the 2024 FIBA Men's Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the Americas, beating Argentina twice in the group stage and in the final.

They fell just one game short of qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, as they lost to Spain, 86-78 in the final.

DeMarco Takes Over Liberty from Sandy Brondello

DeMarco now earns his first full-time coaching job and replaces Sandy Brondello, who previously served as the Liberty's head coach the past five seasons.

New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello reacts during action against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brondello had great success in New York, leading them to four consecutive playoff appearances, two WNBA Finals runs in 2023, losing to the Las Vegas Aces in four games, and in 2024, winning the WNBA Championship by beating the Minnesota Lynx in five games.

The Liberty decided they wouldn't renew Brondello's contract after the season and she took over as head coach of the Toronto Tempo for their inaugural season in the WNBA.

Brondello finished with a record of 107-53 (.669) in the regular season and a 16-11 record (.593) in the playoffs.

DeMarco inherits a roster with some of the best players in the WNBA, such as power forward/center Jonquel Jones, power forward Breanna Stewart and guards in Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud.

