Liberty Shooter Belongs in 3-Point Contest

As WNBA All-Star Weekend approaches, there's one name that deserves to be in the mix for the 3-Point Contest: Kennedy Burke. According to her teammates, it shouldn't even be a debate.

After a recent game, Breanna Stewart weighed in on whether Burke, one of the league's most efficient shooters, should get the call.

“If they didn’t ask her, I’m gonna be pissed,” Stewart said bluntly. “Sometimes they don’t ask, so start that.”

So, let's start it.

As of now, it's unclear whether the league has reached out to Burke about participating in the contest. But if they haven't, that would be a glaring omission. Through the first nine games of the season, Burke posted a staggering 63.3% shooting from beyond the arc. She currently leads the league in three-point percentage at 50.8%.

A return to Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend could carry on extra layer of meaning for Burke. It's where her WNBA career began, and it would be a fitting full-circle moment to showcase her growth and consistency on one of the league's biggest stages.

Still, for Burke, this isn't about spotlight or accolades. It's about staying present and fulfilling her role.

“I just want to play, honestly,” Burke said. “Be the best player for my teammates, be a good teammate. If being part of All-Star is something I really wanted… I don’t know. It’s something I’d have to think about. But I’m just trying to stay present.”

She's not chasing the spotlight - but her teammates are ready to put her there.

“She’s just taking it into her own hands,” said Breanna Stewart. “KB is a big part of what we do, and the way that she’s shooting at such a confident clip is really important. Last year, it was kind of like building into this, and now she’s embracing the role. I’m really happy for her. And hey, come on — KB, I’m gonna go talk to her about it.”

Stewart isn't the only one in the locker room pushing for Kennedy to get her shot. Natasha Cloud lit up when asked about Burke's chances. "Put it out there", said Cloud. "Everyone starts tweeting it now".

Sabrina Ionescu, 2023 3-Point Contest champion, kept it simple: "I would love it. Go KB."

Burke's numbers speak volumes - but sometimes, volume needs an amplifier. If the 3-Point Contest is about rewarding elite shooters and celebrating breakout seasons, Kennedy Burke's name should already be on the list.

The fans are watching. Her teammates are watching. The question is - is the league?

Burke has remained humble amid the buzz, continuing to contribute on both ends of the floor for a defending championship Liberty team. Burke isn't campaigning - she's just hooping. But with All-Star weekend on the horizon, her numbers speak louder than words.

If the 3-Point contest is truly about showcasing the league's best shooters, the WNBA may need to look no further than Brooklyn.

