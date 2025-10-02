Liberty and Lynx Stars Unite to Take On the W

At the start of the 2025 WNBA season, many fans and media outlets anticipated a rematch of the 2024 Finals between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. From the fiery aftermath of the 2024 Finals — when Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve declared, “This [expletive] was stolen from us” — to Courtney Williams’ sharp words earlier this season calling the Liberty a “punk ass team,” the tension between the two franchises has been impossible to ignore.

Instead of a finals rematch, the script flipped: the defending champion Liberty were eliminated in the first round, and the top-seeded Lynx fell in the semifinals - both eliminated by the Phoenix Mercury. But as the 2025 postseason ends with both teams on the outside looking in, the league’s most anticipated rematch has given way to something new: unity.

For the first time, the league’s megastars are openly challenging WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, with Liberty forward Breanna Stewart standing firmly at Lynx forward Napheesa Collier’s side.

“Phee and I agree - what’s best for the players is best for the business,” Stewart said. “The W’s growth depends on valuing its athletes. The CBA is where commitment is proven - and where the future of our game is decided.”

Breanna Stewart has officially put out her own statement in response to Napheesa Collier’s four minute prepared speech from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/n3lQkw4isX — Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) October 1, 2025

Stewart’s support carries weight well beyond her stature as a two-time MVP and three-time champion. As an executive committee member of the WNBPA, she has been at the center of labor conversations throughout her career. Stewart and Collier currently both serve as Vice Presidents of the WNBPA. The timing and alignment, further signals a unified front heading into the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement.

The Liberty and Lynx stars co-founded the Unrivaled league, now entering its second year - coinciding with the final season of the WNBA’s current CBA - positioning both players at the forefront of the league’s future.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Collier made headlines by setting the league ablaze with her pointed criticism of the front office and Engelbert in her exit interview.

“I want to be clear, this conversation is not about winning or losing. It's about something much bigger. The real threat to our league isn't money. It isn't ratings or even missed calls or even physicality, physical play. It's the lack of accountability from the league office... Whether the league cares about the health of the players is one thing, but to also not care about the product we put on the floor is truly self-sabotage. Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is a lack of accountability from our leaders.”

For two teams that have spent a season trading words and blows, this moment represents a dramatic shift. The Liberty and Lynx may not like each other on the court, but their stars are now taking on a bigger opponent: the league office itself.

Napheesa Collier’s full statement today, where she challenged Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the WNBA with directness and stunning detail we rarely hear from active players. Worth listening to every word. pic.twitter.com/IRTvTc52EA — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 30, 2025

The WNBPA (Players Association) released a statement.

"The players know their value even if the league does not," the WNBPA wrote. "They are fighting for their legacy and the future of basketball."

Commissioner Engelbert put out a statement stating, “Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game.”

Stephen A. Smith says WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert should resign following her response to Napheesa Collier's criticism 😳 pic.twitter.com/F3rLXCH1cu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 1, 2025

Coming into this season, the Lynx made no secret of their disdain for the Liberty. Rivalries and trash talk are part of the league, and teams don’t always like each other on the court. But when it comes to larger battles with the league itself, the players consistently come together and stand as one.

The timing of Stewart’s support comes as no surprise — less than 30 days from the expiration of the current CBA. Across the league, current and former players appear united as they prepare for what could be the most pivotal offseason in WNBA history.

Standing with Phee 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) September 30, 2025

Paige Bueckers gave Phee a shoutout on IG after her statements on WNBA leadership.



via @adukeMN , @paigebueckers pic.twitter.com/TzdjKXjXer — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) September 30, 2025

After reaching the WNBA Finals, A’ja Wilson backs Napheesa Collier's statement on Cathy Engelbert:



“I was honestly disgusted by the comments that Cathy made. I’m gonna ride with Phee always. We gotta continue to stand on business.” pic.twitter.com/wOKDXFGvST — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) October 1, 2025

