Liberty's Natasha Cloud's Impact Has Grown in Unrivaled

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud has never been defined solely by numbers, but her time in Unrivaled has added a new level of efficiency and confidence to her all-around game. During Unrivaled's 2025 inaugural season, Cloud averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while playing for Phantom BC—production that reflected her steady influence rather than her scoring ceiling.

Through four games of the current Unrivaled season, Cloud has taken a step forward. She is averaging 10 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5 assists, while shooting roughly 47% from the field. The uptick may seem modest on paper, but it reflects sharper decision-making, improved shot selection, and a growing comfort within the league's fast-paced, physical style.

What separates Cloud from many guards is that scoring has never been the primary measure of her value. Her influence shows up in possessions extended, matchups neutralized, and momentum shifted—often without a box-score reward. She routinely defends every position on the floor, taking on guards, wings, and bigs alike, adapting her physicality and instincts to whatever the moment demands.

That versatility has become even more pronounced in Unrivaled's condensed, high-intensity environment, where reads must be immediate and mistakes are amplified.

Beyond the numbers, Cloud's presence matters just as much in the locker room. As a veteran voice, she provides stability for younger players like Aliyah Boston, and Kiki Iriafen, offering guidance without overpowering their growth. Her leadership is constant, but rarely heavy-handed.

Leadership That Shows Up Everywhere

Cloud leads in ways that don't always fit neatly into traditional leadership molds. Behind the scenes, she keeps the environment loose and connected—whether that means jumping into team TikToks or cutting practice shirts into her now-signature "papi" crop, while teammates rock matching "mami" versions. The humor isn't performative; it's connective, helping maintain chemistry in a league that demands instant cohesion.

The Details That Decide Games

On the court, Cloud's intangibles are relentless. She deflects passes, posts up bigger defenders, secures timely rebounds, and anticipates actions before they fully develop. Her basketball IQ consistently puts teammates in better positions, whether through subtle spacing cues or vocal direction during live play.

While her three-point shot remains a work in progress, nearly every other facet of her game is refined. She understands when to push tempo, when to slow it down, and when to sacrifice personal opportunity for team success.

Choosing the Right Play

That awareness was on full display during Phantom BC's first win of the season. With the game on the line, Cloud had the option to take the potential game-winning shot herself. Instead, she made the extra pass to Iriafen for a layup that sealed the outcome—a decision that captured her approach perfectly.

Growth Beyond the Box Score

Unrivaled hasn't changed who Cloud is as a player—it has sharpened her strengths. The league's structure rewards versatility, toughness, and instinct, qualities Cloud has always embodied. Playing for Phantom BC has amplified those traits, allowing her to operate with clarity and confidence in every phase of the game.

Through four games, the numbers suggest progress. The film confirms it. And for Cloud, improvements isn't about reinvention—it's about maximizing the impact she already knows how to make.

Phantom BC takes on Hive BC, 8:45 pm EST on January 18th on TruTV.

