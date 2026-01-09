Liberty Star's Absence Highlights Unrivaled's Player-First Model

Sabrina Ionescu has officially been ruled out of potentially joining Unrivaled for the 2026 season. The league confirmed the news in a formal communication sent out on Thursday, stating the New York Liberty star guard will not participate in on-court activities during this Unrivaled campaign.

Ionescu's name was notably absent from the original list of returning players announced earlier this offseason. The omission initially appeared definitive, but circumstances briefly reopened the door. With Satou Sabally sidelined due to lingering concussion symptoms, a roster opening emerged—prompting speculation that Ionescu could rejoin the league for a second season.

Ultimately, Unrivaled clarified that Ionescu would not be taking the floor in 2026. The decision follows a physically demanding WNBA season in which she dealt with toe and neck injuries that sidelined her for six-regular season games. While she continued to play at a high level when available, the wear and tear of the year factored into the final determination.

Despite her absence this season, Ionescu remains closely tied to the league. Her history with Unrivaled—and her continued involvement off the court—underscores the relationship between the star guard and the player-first league she helped launch.

A Key Figure in Unrivaled's Inaugural Season

Ionescu was one of the 36 original participants in Unrivaled's inaugural season, playing for Phantom BC alongside fellow Liberty guard Natasha Cloud. During her time with Phantom BC, Ionescu appeared in nine games and delivered one of the league's most productive stat lines, averaging 18.2 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Her presence brought immediate visibility and credibility to the league, which positioned itsself as a premier offseason option centered on player health, flexibility, and creative freedom.

Balancing Basketball and Global Commitments

Ionescu's Unrivaled schedule during the inaugural season was also shaped by off-court obligations. She missed several games due to prior commitments, including an appearance at the NBA Paris Games and an international tour with Nike to promote the release of the Sabrina 3, the third iteration of her signature shoe line.

Staying Involved Without Stepping on the Court

While Ionescu will not participate as a player in 2026, her connection with Unrivaled remains intact. The league confirmed that she will continue to support the organization in an off-court capacity, appearing in select on-air broadcasts and contributing to behind-the-scenes content throughout the season.

She is also expected to remain involved in off-court initiatives and partnership opportunities, further aligning her brand with Unrivaled's broader mission. The arrangement reflects the league's flexibility and willingness to engae playes beyond traditional participation models.

A Player-First Decision

Sep 9, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Mystics guard Lucy Olsen (33) looks to drive past New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

For Ionescu, stepping away from on-court play this season appears rooted in long-term sustainability rather than disengagement. With injuries lingering from the WNBA campaign and an expanding global footprint, the decision allows her to prioritize health while still contributing to a league she helped shape.

As Unrivaled continues to evolve, Ionescu's role - though different in 2026 - remains emblematic of the league's core philosophy: empowering players to define how they participate, when they compete, and where they invest their energy.

