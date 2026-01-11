Liberty's Breanna Stewart Delivers in Chaotic Finish for Mist BC

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart put on another late-game masterpiece, lifting Mist BC to an 83–81 victory over Laces BC in a thrilling, back-and-forth battle.

For the second straight game, the outcome came down to the final moments. For the second straight time, Stewart delivered the decisive blow, this time calmly sealing the win at the free-throw line.

Stewart was the engine all night. The two-time WNBA MVP finished as Player of the Game, posting her first double-double of the Unrivaled season with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Two wins. Two game winners. A perfect 2–0 start for Mist BC.

Stewie is one of them ones 🫡 after cooking tonight, @breannastewart is our @MillerLite Player of the Game! pic.twitter.com/wARSuiivti — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) January 11, 2026

A Tale of Two Halves

The Laces controlled the early rhythm, closing the first half with an 11-point lead and forcing Mist BC to play from behind. The game had the feel of a grind, with momentum swinging possession by possession and neither side able to fully pull away.

That changed after halftime.

Dubs in the CHAT 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/S9iNPWEnXF — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) January 11, 2026

Mist BC opened the third quarter with a 6–0 run, a clear statement of intent. Stewart set the tone immediately, scoring 10 points in the third quarter to lead all scorers and ignite the comeback. Her presence steadied the Mist, shifting the energy on both ends of the floor.

“Obviously we were down more than we wanted to be at halftime,” Stewart said postgame. “Zach said… make them call the first timeout. And we did.”

Stewie Takes Over

As the clock wound down, chaos took over. With Mist BC trailing 81–77 and Laces BC one basket away from closing the door, Stewart took control. The veteran forward scored six straight points, attacking with purpose and poise, before stepping to the line for the game’s final moment.

One free throw. No hesitation. Swish.

This game had everyone on their feet 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iqDlgt1LZo — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) January 11, 2026

“We got to a more aggressive, but still calm approach in the second,” Stewart explained. “Just getting downhill, there’s a pace that we want to play at, and sometimes it takes a quarter, a quarter and a half for us to really get to that.”

Stewie Makes Statement

The finish was messy, frantic, and fitting for a seesaw contest, but Mist BC found a way behind their star. Stewart’s leadership and late-game composure proved to be the difference, guiding her team through another tight escape.

And afterward, she made sure the message was loud and clear.

“For anybody that says we don’t come to Miami and compete,” Stewart said. “We’re [expletive] competing.”

Two games into the season, Mist BC is undefeated. Two games in, Breanna Stewart has already authored two defining moments. Next, Stewart's Mist will play against her Liberty teammate Natasha Cloud and Phantom BC tomorrow night.

