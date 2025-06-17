Liberty-Nets Youth Hoops Facility Coming to Brooklyn

This fall, the borough of Brooklyn will get a major boost in youth development - a new era for youth basketball on the horizon with New York Liberty and Brooklyn Nets at the center of it.

BSE Global, parent company of the Nets and Liberty, is set to open the Brooklyn Basketball Training Center, an 18,600-square-foot facility across the street from Barclays Center, on the former site of P.C. Richard & Son.

The facility will feature:

Two full courts, auxiliary baskets and a half-court "shooting lab"

Multi-purpose flooring for special events

After-school and weekend training, advanced skill development sessions and dedicated all-girls programming every Wednesday

A lounge area for parents and homework space for students.

New York Liberty Head Coach Sandy Brondello emphasized the importance of providing this kind of resource in the borough. This is more than a facility - it's a foundation.

“The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center is a game-changer, not just for basketball, but for the entire Brooklyn community,” Brondello said. “It’s about giving the next generation a space to learn the fundamentals, be inspired, and create the sense of community that basketball so brilliantly provides. We aim to build the future of the game and empower our community, especially young girls to dream big. Who knows? Some of them might be playing across the street at Barclays Center for the New York Liberty one day.”

Programming will open to kids ages 6-14, with Wednesdays specifically devoted to all-girls training, an intentional move that aligns with the Liberty's mission to elevate women in sports.

For a borough known for producing deep basketball roots, the new training center represents a long-term investment in the culture of the game. This is a declaration of intent from the Liberty to deepen their commitment to their home base. Over the years, Brooklyn Basketball has already made a strong impact, reaching more than 200 schools annually, and outreach has touched around 40,000 young people across the borough each year.

Now, with the opening of the training center, that impact is set to grow exponentially.

The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center is scheduled to open this fall. In the meantime, Brooklyn Basketball will host a series of summer camps and clinics this July and August across the borough.

