Liberty Players React to Love Island Watch Party

Following the grind of a tough road stretch, a group of New York Liberty players took a well-earned breather - not from their championship defense, but from the day-to-day intensity of the season. Swapping game film for villa drama, they hosted their own "Liberty Biberty Love Island Watch Party", turning a night into a fun, low-pressure way to relax and build even stronger off-court chemistry.

“Oh my gosh. I just like it. I don’t even know if I want to watch the next episode,” Natasha Cloud said, half-laughing, half-exasperated. “I will, but everybody in that house pissing me off right now… We want real love. We don’t want people that just want to get famous after the show. And that’s what’s killing me. I want a Serena and Cordell again. And please get them to a Liberty Biberty game. I love Serena.”

Brand Todd / NY Liberty

Cloud's passionate rant might sound like just another viewer reacting to the latest Love Island chaos, but it speaks to something deeper: how even a messy reality show can provide a welcome escape from the high-stakes grind of defending a WNBA title.

For Jonquel Jones, the team hangouts around Love Island weren't part of a big plan, they just naturally became a moment of connection.

“Last night, night, the night before, they been at the crib, watching Love Island with me. So it’s been good,” she said, smiling.

As one of the quieter personalities of the team, JJ admitted this side of her might surprise some. “I tend to be a little more quiet when I’m playing… but I was already watching Love Island when I was playing. This is my first year really watching it though, and I feel like it’s peak, like reality TV. So I’ve been enjoying it a lot. I’m not gonna lie—it’s been really good. That’s reality TV. Reality TV is messy. If it ain’t messy, I don’t want it.”

What might seem like a guilty pleasure is, in reality, a bit of self-care and connection. The grueling WNBA season is a marathon, both physically and mentally. Having moments to get together, laugh, decompress, and debate over islanders' choices offers players a chance to bond over something outside of basketball.

Great teams aren't built soley on X's and O's. They're built in hotel lounges, road trips, over shared meals, inside jokes, and yes, watching reality TV together. So, whether it's winning on the court or choosing who's getting voted off the island, one thing is clear: togetherness.

At first glance, it might just seem like a fun night in. But this moment of shared laughter and reality show commentary offers a layer of chemistry that doesn't show up on the stat sheets.

