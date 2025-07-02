Liberty Players Share Go-To Karaoke Songs

The New York Liberty are known for putting on a show on the court, but when the lights go down and the mic goes up, they can easily turn up the volume off the court. In a recent social media post shared by the team, players took a fun detour from their usual routines to share their go-to karaoke jams.

From R&B classics to pop anthems, each Liberty player brought their own flavor, offering a glimpse into their personality and musical taste. This playful team moment highlighted the team's chemistry and charisma beyond basketball.

Here's what some of your favorite Liberty players picked as their go-to karaoke songs:

Sabrina Ionescu - "Fast Car" by Luke Combs. A modern Country-Pop twist on a classic. Smooth and confident vibes like her game.

Breanna Stewart - "No Scrubs" by TLC. A strong and fun pick from the two-time MVP. All about standards and refusing to settle. On the court, Stewie plays with the same mindset. She doesn't chase plays - she dictates them.

Jonquel Jones - "Ordinary People" John Legend or "Let it Burn" by Usher. Smooth, powerful, and full of depth - just like her game. She plays with feel, she's polished and impossible to ignore.

Natasha Cloud - "If I Ever Fall in Love" by Shai. A true 90s R&B throwback. Much like the song, Cloud's style is rooted in connection. A track about trust and timing, and Cloud operates the same way as a floor general.

Leonie Fiebich - "Single Ladies" by Beyonce or something by German artist Peter Fox. This song is bold and unapologetic - a perfect match for her presence on the court.

Kennedy Burke - "You Rock My World" by Michael Jackson. Burke gave a fun vocal preview in the video. Confident, unfiltered, and fun, just like her game.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Marine Johannes - Anything by Justin Bieber. No specific song, just pure Bieber Fever. Catchy and unpredictable and always entertaining, just like Marine on the court.

Nyara Sabally - "Never Say Never" by Justin Bieber. Bieber Fever continued. A song about resilience, belief, and pushing through fits Sabally's story perfectly. After battling injuries early in her career, she's emerged as an X-factor in New York's championship run.

Jaylyn Sherrod - "Love Ballad" by L.T.D. A smooth, romantic classic that's way before her time. While her game is rooted in grit and tempo, her song choice proves she's got depth. She's got an old soul and a taste for timeless slow jams.

Rebekah Gardner - said "Gotta be something Spice Girls". Her pick is playful, and high-energy like her game. She plays with joy and grit.

Isabelle Harrison - "Bust Your Windows" by Jazmine Sullivan and anything Beyonce. Her choice is bold and confident - Izzy brings both on and off the court.

Only Kennedy Burke and Natasha Cloud graced fans with a brief vocal preview. Cloud started singing Shai's "If I Ever Fall in Love" but quickly deferred, saying she'd needed Jonquel Jones to handle the vocals instead - the only player on the team who can actually sing.

The video captured more than just musical taste - it gave fans a glimpse into the personalities that make up one of the WNBA's most dynamic teams.

While the Liberty continue to navigate through a tough stretch this season, it's moments like these that remind fans of the joy, humor, and humanity that defines this team. The Liberty showed us once again why they're one of the league's most entertaining teams - not just for how they play, but for who they are.

