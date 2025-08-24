Liberty Playoff Watch: Magic Numbers and Clinch Scenarios
The postseason path to another New York Liberty title is set to be paved.
The longest season in WNBA history is entering its final stages, as each of the league's 13 teams is nearing the completion of its 44-game schedule. New York, of course, stands as the defending champions, having defeated the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling five-game fracas in the most recent WNBA Finals for the first postseason championship in franchise history.
Though injuries have partly derailed the potential for a return trip, the Liberty are still well-stocked for another go at the title: the team is led by its "big three" of Sabrina Ionescu, defending Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, and a recovering Breanna Stewart while fellow championship starter Leonie Fiebich is also back. Newcomers to the cause include Natasha Cloud and tenured veteran Marines Johannes.
This year's championship series will likewise be extended, as the set will extend to seven games for the first time.
Keep track of the formation of the bracket and the Liberty's quest for a repeat below.
Standings
Team
Wins
Losses
Games Back
1. x-Minnesota
29
7
2. Atlanta
24
13
5 1/2
3. Las Vegas
24
14
6
4. Phoenix
22
14
7
5. LIBERTY
22
15
7 1/2
6. Indiana
19
17
10
7. Seattle
19
18
10 1/2
8. Golden State
18
18
11
9. Los Angeles
17
18
11 1/2
10. Washington
16
21
13 1/2
Top 8 teams reach playoffs
(x-clinched playoff berth)
Liberty Magic Numbers
Clinch Playoff Berth: 5
Clinch 1st Round Homecourt: N/A
Notable Weekly Scores and Schedule
(All Times ET)
(All Games on WNBA League Pass Unless Noted)
Sunday, August 24
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Monday, August 25
Connecticut at LIBERTY, 7 p.m., My9
Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m., NBA TV
Tuesday, August 26
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. NBA TV
Wednesday, August 27
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV
Thursday, August 28
Washington at LIBERTY, 7 p.m., My9/Prime Video
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m., Prime Video
Friday, August 29
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., Ion
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m., Ion
Saturday, August 30
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m., NBA TV
Washington at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.
LIBERTY at Phoenix, 10 p.m., My9/NBA TV
Current Playoff Matchups
(1) Minnesota vs. (8) Golden State
(2) Atlanta vs. (7) Seattle
(3) Las Vegas vs. (6) Indiana
(4) Phoenix vs. (5) LIBERTY
