Liberty Playoff Watch: Magic Numbers and Clinch Scenarios

The postseason path to another New York Liberty title is set to be paved.

The longest season in WNBA history is entering its final stages, as each of the league's 13 teams is nearing the completion of its 44-game schedule. New York, of course, stands as the defending champions, having defeated the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling five-game fracas in the most recent WNBA Finals for the first postseason championship in franchise history.

Though injuries have partly derailed the potential for a return trip, the Liberty are still well-stocked for another go at the title: the team is led by its "big three" of Sabrina Ionescu, defending Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, and a recovering Breanna Stewart while fellow championship starter Leonie Fiebich is also back. Newcomers to the cause include Natasha Cloud and tenured veteran Marines Johannes.

This year's championship series will likewise be extended, as the set will extend to seven games for the first time.

Keep track of the formation of the bracket and the Liberty's quest for a repeat below.

Standings

Team Wins Losses Games Back 1. x-Minnesota 29 7 2. Atlanta 24 13 5 1/2 3. Las Vegas 24 14 6 4. Phoenix 22 14 7 5. LIBERTY 22 15 7 1/2 6. Indiana 19 17 10 7. Seattle 19 18 10 1/2 8. Golden State 18 18 11 9. Los Angeles 17 18 11 1/2 10. Washington 16 21 13 1/2

Top 8 teams reach playoffs

(x-clinched playoff berth)

Liberty Magic Numbers

Clinch Playoff Berth: 5

Clinch 1st Round Homecourt: N/A

Notable Weekly Scores and Schedule

(All Times ET)

(All Games on WNBA League Pass Unless Noted)

Sunday, August 24

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Monday, August 25

Connecticut at LIBERTY, 7 p.m., My9

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Tuesday, August 26

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. NBA TV

Wednesday, August 27

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Thursday, August 28

Washington at LIBERTY, 7 p.m., My9/Prime Video

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m., Prime Video

Friday, August 29

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., Ion

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m., Ion

Saturday, August 30

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Washington at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

LIBERTY at Phoenix, 10 p.m., My9/NBA TV

Current Playoff Matchups

(1) Minnesota vs. (8) Golden State

(2) Atlanta vs. (7) Seattle

(3) Las Vegas vs. (6) Indiana

(4) Phoenix vs. (5) LIBERTY

