New York Liberty On SI

Liberty Playoff Watch: Magic Numbers and Clinch Scenarios

Keep track of the New York Liberty's 2025 playoff chase as they prepare for the official tip-off of their championship defense.
Geoff Magliocchetti|
Brandon Todd, NY Liberty

The postseason path to another New York Liberty title is set to be paved.

The longest season in WNBA history is entering its final stages, as each of the league's 13 teams is nearing the completion of its 44-game schedule. New York, of course, stands as the defending champions, having defeated the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling five-game fracas in the most recent WNBA Finals for the first postseason championship in franchise history.

Though injuries have partly derailed the potential for a return trip, the Liberty are still well-stocked for another go at the title: the team is led by its "big three" of Sabrina Ionescu, defending Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, and a recovering Breanna Stewart while fellow championship starter Leonie Fiebich is also back. Newcomers to the cause include Natasha Cloud and tenured veteran Marines Johannes.

This year's championship series will likewise be extended, as the set will extend to seven games for the first time.

Keep track of the formation of the bracket and the Liberty's quest for a repeat below.

Standings

Team

Wins

Losses

Games Back

1. x-Minnesota

29

7

2. Atlanta

24

13

5 1/2

3. Las Vegas

24

14

6

4. Phoenix

22

14

7

5. LIBERTY

22

15

7 1/2

6. Indiana

19

17

10

7. Seattle

19

18

10 1/2

8. Golden State

18

18

11

9. Los Angeles

17

18

11 1/2

10. Washington

16

21

13 1/2

Top 8 teams reach playoffs

(x-clinched playoff berth)

Liberty Magic Numbers

Clinch Playoff Berth: 5
Clinch 1st Round Homecourt: N/A

Notable Weekly Scores and Schedule

(All Times ET)
(All Games on WNBA League Pass Unless Noted)

Sunday, August 24

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Monday, August 25

Connecticut at LIBERTY, 7 p.m., My9
Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Tuesday, August 26

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. NBA TV

Wednesday, August 27

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Thursday, August 28

Washington at LIBERTY, 7 p.m., My9/Prime Video
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m., Prime Video

Friday, August 29

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., Ion
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m., Ion

Saturday, August 30

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m., NBA TV
Washington at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.
LIBERTY at Phoenix, 10 p.m., My9/NBA TV

Current Playoff Matchups

(1) Minnesota vs. (8) Golden State
(2) Atlanta vs. (7) Seattle
(3) Las Vegas vs. (6) Indiana
(4) Phoenix vs. (5) LIBERTY

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published | Modified
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Geoff Magliocchetti is a veteran sportswriter who contributes to a variety of sites on the "On SI" network. In addition to the Yankees/Mets, Geoff also covers the New York Knicks, New York Liberty, and New York Giants and has previously written about the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Staten Island Yankees, and NASCAR.

Home/News