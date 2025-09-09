Liberty Star Heralds Return With Soccer-Style Sneakers

Those who pull for both the New York Liberty and Chelsea Women's F.C. Women will get a kick out of Sabrina Ionescu's sneakers for the former's next game.

The Liberty plays its final home game of the 2025 regular season on Tuesday night against the Washington Mystics (7 p.m. ET, Fox 5) and the sharpshooting point guard is dressing for the occasion: Ionescu revealed on her Instagram story that she'll be wearing a pair of Nike Sabrina 3's inspired by the "Mercurial PE" line repped by current Kingsmeadow Sam Kerr.

On her Instagram story, Sabrina Ionescu confirms her return tomorrow by announcing a sneaker collaboration with Chelsea’s Sam Kerr#WNBA #LightItUpNYL pic.twitter.com/qbTMe8RGXW — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffJMags) September 9, 2025

Save for the fact that Ionescu can't be called for a handball, she and Kerr carry on similar legacies in their respective sports.

Ionescu, of course, is commonly regarded as one of the greatest three-point shooters in WNBA history, a title she recently protected by become the second-ever two-time winner of the league's 3-point contest. The Australian-born Kerr is a literal striker, leading the Australian women's national team in goals at 69.

The duo is also known for their tenacity and athleticism and has served their respective national teams well. Both even brought varied titles to the Empire State: Ionescu helped the Liberty win its first postseason championship last fall while Kerr earned her ring in Buffalo back in 2013 when the Western New York Flash won the National Women's Soccer League championship.

Ionescu will pay tribute to Kerr on a special night, as she'll be back on the floor after a four-game absence due to a toe injury. It's part of the first fully healthy contingent that the Liberty (25-17) has had this season since late May, as Ionescu, who has missed five of the last six overall, will return alongside fellow former Oregon Duck Nyara Sabally.

Working with a full unit gives the Liberty something to play for despite the fact that its locked into the fifth seed on the WNBA playoff bracket no matter the outcome of their last two regular season showings.

Amidst the rollercoaster antics of its first championship defense, the Liberty's fortune have been partly defined by Ionescu: the team is 9-5 when she scores at least 20 points and 6-2 when she hits at least four triples from deep.

