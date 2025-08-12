How Liberty's Slogan Has Adapted Through Change

BROOKLYN — This season has been all about adaptation for the New York Liberty, to the point that their cherished team mantra has been forced to deal with change.

The road to the franchise's first postseason championship last season was heralded by the refrain of "We all we got, we all we need," a mantra commissioned by forward and future WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones. A fanbase more than happy to help Jones feel at home euphorically added its recitation to the list of Brooklyn gameday staples, an exclusive list that includes Ellie the Elephant and courtside mainstay Marianne Puma.

Jones placed the mantra in storage amidst the Liberty making the championship run a memory, a spring cleaning of sorts to focus purely on the 2025 campaign. It came back amidst some early summer struggles brought about by injuries and once again stands as a key piece of the Liberty gameday experience. Its chanting has come to signal late rallies, assured victories, and invasions of nearby enemy territory when it's broken out during road games.

Brandon Todd, NY Liberty

"I think it's not the same [team] as last season. But I think essentially it's our essence of this team," New York sophomore Leonie Fiebich said of the mantra's meaning upon its unofficial resurrection. "Everybody is sacrificing something to be part of this team and to be part of this championship run. I feel like everyone is just doing everything for the team, for us and for us to be able to win."

New York (20-11) is working through another similar stretch to the June swoon, having dropped four of seven while icon Breanna Stewart and depth stars Kennedy Burke and Nyara Sabally have sat out due to injuries. The latest blow came on Sunday when the Liberty dropped an 83-71 decision to the Napheesa Collier-less Minnesota Lynx. New York is now 0-2 in immediate rematches of last fall's WNBA Finals, as a tepid second half spelled their doom.

Though obviously not in a celebratory mood, the Liberty kept the theme rolling, firmly declaring that everything they need to survive the ongoing stretch — one rendered even more unforgiving as a 14-game slate in August pushes on — is in their locker room.

"We know we're right here. We have everything that we need in our locker room, and I believe doesn't change," backcourt threat Natasha Cloud said. "No matter who we have in, [injuries are] not an excuse. We still have every play, way of basketball that is positionless and that players should be able to fill in. We just have to be more intentional about what those actions are."

Atlantic Avenue's directory looks a bit different less than a year after hosting the Liberty's championship triumph. Some departures were brought about by necessity (Kayla Thornton going to Golden State in the expansion draft), others were unfortunate instances of moving on where the departed received new opportunities (Marquesha Davis, Jaylyn Sherrod).

A good bit of the resulting turnover has added to the "all" aspect of the Liberty's mantra: Cloud came over in an offseason trade, Isabelle Harrison was added via free agency, while lasting vet Marine Johannes committed to a de facto full season in New York.

Davis and Sherrod's waivings gave way to the in-season additions of Emma Meesseman and Stephanie Talbot. Many of the newcomers had experience with current Liberty reps beyond Brooklyn but such entries continually change the definition of "team" in the transactional, literal Liberty sense.

With the mantra stressing unity, it's fair wondering what changes would be made with relative newcomers stepping in. Those that helped herald it mentioned that the on and off-court talents of the newcomers made it clear that they would fully the words rhythmically and loyally on the road to a second championship.

Aug 3, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) reacts after being fouled by the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"That's the foundation, and that's the culture that we have here. Anyone we do bring in at any part of the year, the season needs to fit that mold that I was talking about, of being a Liberty and what it means to wear New York across your chest," point guard Sabrina Ionescu said said. "Once you're in the system, once you're here, once you're a part of this franchise, i's about we, it's not about me ... [general manager] Jonathan [Kolb] has done an amazing job and tremendous job of understanding, being very selective at the point at which we're at, with not allowing just anyone to come here. It doesn't matter about talent or who you are, but making sure that they're the right fit."

To that end, the Liberty have remained in tune with each other as the season presses on in all areas of the organization: Kolb consulted with the team prior to the high-profile chase of Meesseman and the newcomers have embraced their expectations, even as they heighten and change amidst unexpected medical calamities.

"I think the meaning stays the same: Whoever comes there is a New York Liberty, and they're a part of that, that all we got, all we need mantra," Jones said shortly after Meesseman made her Liberty debut earlier this month. "We bring them in, and we welcome them into this family, and we welcome them with open arms. So, you know, it's just next woman up and be prepared to play."

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!