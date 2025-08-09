Former Liberty Guard Finds New WNBA Home

The Minnesota Lynx announced that they have signed former New York Liberty guard, Jaylyn Sherrod to a remainder-of-the-season contract. The 5'7 guard, who spent the past two years with the Liberty, fills a roster spot opened by the release of American-Serbian guard Yvonne Anderson.

Sherrod, 23, was waived by New York on August 1 after appearing in 28 games over the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In limited minutes, she averaged 1.5 points on 38.2% shooting from the field while only playing 5.0 minutes per contest.

When Sherrod walked out the Liberty locker room for the final time, the air in Barclays Center felt heavier than usual. The team going through changes via injury and the business were in the midst of a four-game losing streak when Sherrod was waived. The sophomore didn't know where her path would lead next. What she did know was this: her story had never been about giving up.

Her professional journey and perseverance continue to embody her "delayed, not denied" motto.

After winning a WNBA title with the Liberty in 2024, Sherrod now joins a Lynx squad sitting atop the league standings, giving her a shot at an unprecedented back-to-back championship run with two different teams.

Her first season in New York saw her learn from veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot, while this season she learned and occasionally played minutes with veteran Natasha Cloud. In Minnesota, she'll have the chance to develop behind another elite defender in Dijonai Carrington, whose tenacity and defensive prowess could be a perfect match for Sherrod's skill set.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Sherrod starred at the University of Colorado, earning two All-Pac 12 selections and built a reputation as a relentless perimeter defender and emotional leader. Despite going undrafted in 2024, she signed with New York and played a reserve role on a Liberty team that went on to win its first franchise WNBA championship in her rookie season.

If this moment feels poetic, that's because it is. Fittingly, her first test comes against the team that cut her loose. On Sunday, August 9, the Lynx travel to Brooklyn to face the Liberty. For the young guard, it's another chapter in a career defined by persistence.

