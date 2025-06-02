Former Liberty Assistant Receives Championship Ring
BROOKLYN — Another banner day awaited the New York Liberty in more ways than one over the weekend.
New York had another championship ring to bestow prior to its Sunday game against the Connecticut Sun, as a pregame ceremony honored former assistant coach Roneeka Hodges, who now sits on Rachid Meziane's staff in Uncasville.
Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello personally presented Hodges her ring before tip-off in a commemoration that allowed her to share a hug and photo with her former proteges. Hodges was on Brondello's debut Liberty staff in 2022 and spent the prior three seasons with the team. She previously played under Brondello's watch with the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2010.
"She was such an invaluable part of our coaching staff and we miss her," Brondello said before the Liberty earned a 100-52 win over the Sun. "But we're so excited for her. She's gone to a team where her role can be bigger than what it could potentially be here ... I always say that coaches that come here, my responsibility is to develop them so they can go elsewhere and have bigger roles. Miss Ronnie, but really happy, and it'll be great to give her a big hug before the game."
Sunday's honor was part of a big week for Hodges, who was previously promoted as Connecticut's associate head coach.
“The goal is always to continue to learn, to grow and to elevate,” Hodges said in reflection, per Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily. “I think for me, I had a great experience here. I learned a ton from Sandy, Sandy and everybody in the organization, and I think I’ve been well prepared for the situation that I’m in now, and I’m very, very grateful.”
The presentation of Hodges' ring wasn't the only pregame ceremony staged before tip-off: Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, as well as head athletic trainer Terri Acosta were presented their commemorative rings from their gold medal run with the United States women's national basketball team at last summer's Olympic Games in Paris.
The early portions of the Liberty schedule has allowed the team to welcome back departed champions. The team previously welcomed back former sixth woman Kayla Thornton and assistant general manager Ohemaa Nyanin when the Golden State Valkyries made their maiden Brooklyn voyage last week.
At least one more ring ceremony awaits next week, as Courtney Vandersloot and the Chicago Sky will visit as the Liberty's next opponent at Barclays Center on June 10.
