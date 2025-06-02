Sabrina Ionescu Escapes Hairy Situation in Liberty Win
BROOKLYN — A bad hair day, or at least a moment, for Sabrina Ionescu provided the only drama in the second half of the New York Liberty's 100-52 shellacking of the Connecticut Sun on Sunday at Barclays Center.
Just before the midway point of the third period, the Liberty were maintaining a 74-28 lead when Ionescu was called for a foul on fellow triple maven Marina Mabrey's attempt at a three. Ionescu made an animated case to the charging official, Jason Alabanza, after the whistle, gesturing at her trademark ponytail with a claim that Mabrey had swiped it on the follow-through.
Alabanza didn't hear Ionescu out but Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello obliged, calling for a challenge amidst visible amusement at her point guard's antics, which included a jubilant hop to the sidelines. Once officials ruled in her favor after a visit to the replay monitor, Ionescu joyfully ran around the Barclays Center hardwood and shared high-fived anyone who offered on the Liberty bench.
"I was just really in the moment, but I knew I didn't foul her," Ionescu said of her display, which included a dance from fellow backcourt star Natasha Cloud and briefly interrupting a performance from the Liberty's mascot Ellie the Elephant. "So I'm very thankful for my coaches entrusting me with the fact that I asked for a challenge, because I know I didn't [foul]. My ponytail was sideways, she hit me. We were up by a lot, so it was a great opportunity for us to challenge and make sure that I can continue to earn Sandy's trust."
The play wound up being a viral departure for Ionescu, who took a seat for Marine Johannes after the supposed drama and did not return. With the Liberty granted possession and Ionescu credited with a block, Johannes promptly sank a three-pointer on her own to boost the Liberty lead to 49, pushing New York one step closer to a WNBA single-game record 19 three-pointers, tying the record it set less than two weeks ago in Chicago.
On an afternoon of records for the Liberty (7-0), Ionescu's early exit partly prevented her from earning one of the most notable titles yet: the point guard guarded ended the day one three-pointer away from tying Crystal Robinson's all-time franchise record of 400. Provided Ionescu sinks one in the next seven games, she'll become the fastest to 400 triples, breaking the record of 158 held by current all-time triple queen Diana Taurasi.
Almost never one to keep an eye on records, Ionescu was pleased with the variety on display during Sunday's win, the most one-sided triumph in franchise history. Four different New Yorkers had plus/minuses of at least 40 while 10 different Brooklyn women sank the Liberty three-pointers, both setting new WNBA records.
"I think you're able to see everyone understands the importance of when you go out there and you get your minute, whether it's one, whether it's 20, you got to go out there and make a positive impact for this team, and, if you do, you're going to continue to help us win games," Ionescu said. "Our buy-in to being connected as an entire group, doesn't matter if someone scores five points or 20, it doesn't matter who is hot that given night, we're all really happy for one another, and all that matters is a win. I think you're able to see a team that is playing for one another out there, and that's what I'm most proud of."
