Rebekah Gardner Delivers for Liberty

In her first start as a New York Liberty player, Rebekah Gardener looked confident and composed, scoring a season best 12 points on 5-of-8, including 2-of-3 from deep. Nine of those points came in the first half.

It wasn't the result New York hoped for, but Gardner's performance was a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating night that saw the Liberty drop their second game in a row. With Leonie Fiebich (overseas) Jonquel Jones (ankle) and Sabrina Ionescu (neck) a late scratch, the Liberty were forced to dig into the bench. Gardner answered the call with energy, poise, and efficiency.

But to fully appreciate what Gardner did on the floor, you have to go back to what her offseason looked like.

On February 22, 2024, Rebekah tore her achilles. At 33 years old, having only played two WNBA seasons, the injury could've marked the end of her career. Instead, she chose the long road back. In her blog Overseas: Uncut, Gardener opened up in a piece titled Take 2, where she detailed the emotional and physical toll of recovery. She leaned on examples like Kelsey Plum, Kevin Durant and teammate Breanna Stewart - but it was Kobe Bryant's journey that meant the most.

"He was 34 when he tore his Achilles, and I, 33", she wrote. "That mindset helped me through the toughest days."

Bryant's mantra - "If you see me in a fight with a bear, pray for the bear" - became her foundation. Her goal was to get better and put on that Liberty jersey in May. And when her number was called in June, Gardner didn't just suit up - she showed up.

“She earned that start,” said Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello. “We just thought she could bring some really good energy for us. Her ability to get out and run in transition… she looked free. I thought she cut very well, and that’s why she got the nod. Even if Sabrina had started, we still wanted Bek out there. She had some really good minutes — something we can build on.”

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Gardner also add two rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes of action, holding her own defensively against a Seattle team loaded with talent. Her ability to come in and contribute immediately shows how critical bench depth is at this stage of the season - especially as the Liberty manage injuries and a road trip.

The Liberty had 21 turnovers on the night and allowed 20 points from Sklyar Diggins and 26 from Nneka Ogwumke. Despite strong efforts from Breanna Stewart (18 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) and Marine Johannes (17 points), the team never found a consistent rhythm after halftime. Still, Gardner's performance gives the Liberty one more option to trust moving forward.

With a tough stretch ahead, New York will need more moments like this from players like Gardner and she's more than capable of delivering. More than a performance - this was a pay off. This game was the reward for nine months of relentless rehab, faith, and discipline.

“I trust God that things will turn out far better than I could ever imagine; and in many ways they have already started to,” Gardner wrote.

Rebekah Gardner reminded us that every roster spot matters - and every comeback has power. This was Take 2 in real time. And Gardener owned the moment.

