Sabrina Ionescu's Defensive Edge Lifts the Liberty Higher

Sabrina Ionescu has long been known for her scoring, playmaking, deep range, and clutch shot-making. But at the start of the New York Liberty's historic 2025 season, it's her defensive presence that deserves the spotlight. Ionescu evolving into more than just a reliable defender makes the Liberty even more dangerous and significantly boosts their chances of going back-to-back.

In New York's dominant wire to wire 85-66 win over the Chicago Sky, Sabrina did what she does best, finishing the game with 23 points and seven assists on 64.3% shooting. But what stood out was her activity and impact on the defensive end. Ionescu finished with a game high+30 plus/minus - the second time she's reached that mark this season. She recorded 2 blocks and tied her career-high with four steals. This performance isn't an outlier anymore. The trend says: Sabrina Ionescu is becoming a two-way force.

"Just trying to be a presence defensively,” Ionescu said in a postgame interview. “Understanding the defensive team, we want to be, and kind of being able to be in passing lanes… the blocks, I’m not sure. Can’t tell you much about that one. Just trying to use my length and continue to impact the ball."

Defensive by the Numbers

So far in 2025, Ionescu is averaging 1.6 steals per game. Her defensive growth isn't just passing the eye test, it's showing up in the numbers too. She currently ranks 14th in the league in defensive rating, with an impressive 85.3, placing her among the top 20 defenders in this category.

Combine that with her rebounding and continued offensive production, and you've got a guard making a two-way impact on a championship roster.

Sab has Entered the Chat

When people think of defensive anchors on the New York Liberty, names like Natasha Cloud, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich usually top the list, but Sabrina's activity on the perimeter has quietly emerged in New York's league leading defense.

She is reading passing lanes with precision, anticipating screens, and playing off-ball with a level of awareness that shows her growth on the defensive end. Sabrina's ability to jump passing lanes and help spark multiple transition buckets for the Liberty have been key.

“We’re a really tough team to beat, especially when our defense is locked in,” she added. “So just trying to hold up my end of the bargain and be the best that I can. I think tonight, we just had a great collective team effort on that end in our five at home.”

Impact Outside the Box Score

One of the common themes during training camp was over-communication on defense. Ionescu's vocal leadership and defensive communication has taken a leap. She is directing teammates, calling out screens, and staying active with her backout mate Natasha Cloud.

While her 0.4 blocks per game on this season won't turn heads, she is averaging 1.6 blocks in this year's WNBA Commissioner's Cup. Ionescu recorded at least one block in each cup game played. Her steals per game have jumped up to 2.6 in this three-game span. Her teammates and coaches have taken notice of the shift.

Looking Ahead

With the Liberty off to a franchise-best start and already making history in multiple categories like setting the record for most threes in a game twice this season and leading the league in net rating - Ionescu's defensive evolution only raises their ceiling.

As the Liberty push for a return to the Finals, don't be surprised by the growth of Sabrina Ionescu's defense and the new heights she continues to take her game. Season after season, she continues to put in the offseason work to evolve her game and that is already shining through in the early stages of the 2025 season.

If New York is going to complete what they accomplished last season, Sabrina's two-way impact might be one of the difference makers that gets them back and keeps them at the top.

