Sabrina Ionescu Questionable for Liberty's First Golden State Visit

A Golden opportunity awaits the New York Liberty and it appears that they might have Sabrina Ionescu around for the occasion.

Ionescu appeared on the New York injury report for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Valkyries with a questionable diagnosis after missing the Liberty's prior contest with a neck ailment. The All-Star point guard was a late scratch from Sunday's loss to the Seattle Storm after she woke up with what head coach Sandy Brondello described as a "kink" in her neck during the Liberty's travels.

"She's just a little bit tight. She's had it previously last year," Brondello said prior to the 89-79 loss in Seattle. "Big picture, we've got three more games on the road, and we've got a few more days in between these games. We don't play until Wednesday, so hopefully she'll be okay by then."

New York (10-3) was missing three starters in Sunday's loss, its second in a row and third in the last four games. Ionescu joined Jonquel Jones on the injured last a day after the latter was confirmed to be missing at least four weeks with a knee injury while Leonie Fiebich continues to rep Germany in the EuroBasket Women's competition.

Wednesday's game, part two of a four-pronged road trip for the Liberty, will be a special occasion for Ionescu if she takes the floor: the Liberty will face the Valkyries (7-6) as Chase Center for the first time since the latter's insertion as the 13th WNBA team and Ionescu hails from the Bay Area as a native of Walnut Creek, CA.

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!