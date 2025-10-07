Cheryl Reeve's Touching Message to Lynx Fans After Abrupt Playoff Exit
Following the Minnesota Lynx's playoff elimination, head coach Cheryl Reeve shared the personal connection she has developed with the organization and community over sixteen seasons.
The Lynx's playoff run ended in dramatic fashion during the semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury.
Following a Game 3 loss in which star forward Napheesa Collier suffered an ankle injury in the final seconds, Reeve delivered a brutal postgame attack on the officiating.
She called the performance of the particular officiating crew “malpractice” and demanded leadership changes at the league level.
Her comments and actions, which included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, resulted in a one-game suspension and a $15,000 fine from the WNBA.
The suspension forced Reeve to miss Game 4 of the semifinals, which became an elimination game as the Mercury defeated the Lynx to advance to the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces.
Reeve Speaks to Fans After the Season
After the Minnesota Lynx's season came to an end in the playoffs, head coach Cheryl Reeve opened up about the incredible journey she's had with the organization and the Twin Cities community over the past sixteen seasons.
"I think what it always reminds me of is just how amazing this opportunity in Minnesota has been for me and my family," Reeve said. "Making Minnesota home, having a child, raising a child here in Minnesota. It's truly special, truly special."
"I think at the core of who they are, all of them, there's something really special that I think is so important in any business, any sport, whatever it is. First and foremost, the single most important thing we do is selection of people," Reeve explained, explaining why the Lynx have been such a consistent powerhouse under her leadership.
The Fans Hold a Special Place in Her Heart
What really stood out was how Reeve talked about the connection between the team and its fans. She's not just coaching. She's living in the community, running into fans at the grocery store, and hearing their stories.
"I love going to the grocery store and meeting fans and hearing stories and the ways that maybe a fan was going through a difficult time. And how the Lynx helped them through that difficult time," she said, showing that she really gets what this team means to people beyond wins and losses.
The Lynx certainly have some decisions to make, but one thing that will keep going is the fan support for both the Timberwolves and Lynx through any playoff loss.
