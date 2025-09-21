Lynx Announce Unfortunate DiJonai Carrington News During WNBA Playoffs
The Minnesota Lynx advanced to the second round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs against the New York Liberty behind the strong depth and leadership they have had all season.
DiJonai Carrington, who was acquired in a mid-season trade, has been a key contributor off the bench, providing key defense and improved three-point shooting.
In 11 regular season games with Minnesota, she averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 16.5 minutes per game. She also shot 48.5 percent from the field and 45.4 percent from three-point range.
Carrington's Injury Issues
There is no doubt that Carrington has been one of the best acquisitions in the WNBA, but her injuries have plagued what could have been a great playoff run for her and the Lynx.
She was already returning from a shoulder injury that had kept her out of the final four regular-season games. Now, she is dealing with something much more serious.
In unfortunate news, Carrington will miss the rest of the playoffs with an injury sustained in Game 2 of the Lynx first-round playoff series against the Golden State Valkyries.
WNBA insider Alexa Philippou said, “DiJonai Carrington will miss the rest of the season, the Lynx have announced. She sustained a significant mid-left foot sprain injury in Game 2 of the Golden State Valkyries.”
Carrington's Impact
In 2024, Carrington was named to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team and was also voted the WNBA's most Improved Player, and her impact goes way beyond the statistics.
Her defensive prowess and competitive spirit that head coach Cheryl Reeve described as a “competitor times 10” and her teammate Napheesa Collier has called a “bull” and a “fighter.”
The loss of Carrington is a significant blow to the top-seeded Lynx as now, their depth will be reduced, and their defensive versatility will be tested.
Against the Phoenix Mercury, the team that just eliminated the defending champion New York Liberty, her absence will be felt.
Even though Minnesota still has a stacked roster with the likes of Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, and Courtney Williams, the injury to Carrington adds much more difficulty to advance to the WNBA Finals.
Of course, the margin for error is always slim in short-game scenarios in the WNBA playoffs. But without their top acquisition at the trade deadline, and a defensive menace, it will make it that much more difficult for the Lynx to reach the WNBA Finals for the second consecutive year.
