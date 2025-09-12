Minnesota Lynx On SI

Napheesa Collier Joins WNBA History After Lynx-Valkyries Game

The Lynx's MVP candidate adds more to her resumé.

Grant Mona

Sep 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) waits for action to start before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) waits for action to start before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve said it best back in June of 2025: "Phee's great at everything."

The MVP candidate and superstar of the Lynx has continued her dominance from a season ago into 2025, and put together another historic season.

Averaging an incredible 23.0 points (2nd in the league) and 7.4 rebounds (9th in the league) on 52.6 percent shooting and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc in 2025 on the offensive end is the main reason why the Lynx are once again at the top of the WNBA.

Sure, her offensive game is one of the best in the WNBA, but her 1.6 steals (3rd in the league) and 1.6 blocks (5th in the league) per game on the defensive end is what makes her an MVP candidate this season.

Collier Makes More History

After the Lynx's win over the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday, Napheesa Collier joined one player on another historic list.

Collier joins Elena Delle Donne as the only WNBA players in the league's history to average 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range, and 90 percent from the free throw line in a single season.

Another accolade to be added to the extensive resumé of the Lynx's superstar, including five All-Star selections, MVP of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, and becoming the third player in WNBA history to record 700 or more points, 50 or more steals, and 50 or more blocks in a single season.

Cheryl Reeve Gives Collier Praise

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve praised the season that her superstar forward had together after their win against the Valkyries.

"It's only been done once before that that player was the MVP. Phee deserves that recognition. The numbers don't lie ... I don't know long it will be before it happens again," Reeve said.

Collier chimed in on her goals of getting the historic accolade in her postgame press conference, saying, "I'm a very goal-oriented person, so when I accomplish those it feels good. I kind of cut it close for the last game of the season."

Winning the WNBA MVP will be tough, considering the run the Las Vegas Aces are on and how dominant A'ja Wilson has looked. However, being an elite two-way player, ranking in the top-10 in the WNBA in scoring, rebounding, steals, and blocks is certainly grounds for consideration.

The Lynx will now face off against the same Valkyries team in the first round of the playoffs.

