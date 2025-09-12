Napheesa Collier Joins WNBA History After Lynx-Valkyries Game

Napheesa Collier became the second player in WNBA history to shoot 50/40/90 over the course of a season. 👏👏👏



▪️53.1% FG

▪️40.3% 3FG

▪️90.6% FT



Elena Delle Donne was the first player to do so in 2019. pic.twitter.com/qhajivlvP6