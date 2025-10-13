Lynx Star Napheesa Collier Favored for Big Award in 2026
Napheesa Collier had a triumphant 2025 season, even if she came up just a little short of a few goals.
The best player on the best team in the league during the regular season, Collier constantly found herself in MVP discussions, going so far as to earn herself the nickname "MVPhee" among fans as her candidacy for the award seemed more and more solidified.
Collier had steep competition for the designation of the league's best player with A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, who eventually came away with the award for the fourth time in her career, following a dominant second half of the season, while Collier came up second, receiving 18 first-place votes for the award to Wilson's 51.
Now, 2025 has come and passed, and Wilson's Aces are the WNBA champions, adding another achievement to her historic year. Looking ahead to 2026, Collier still has her eyes on the crown, and momentum may be swinging her way again for her and the Minnesota Lynx, who will be chasing the WNBA championship that fell out of reach for them this past season.
Collier at the Top
FanDuel SportsBook has Napheesa Collier listed as the early favorite to win the 2026 MVP at +255. She is trailed by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark as at second-favorite at +310. Clark can expect a big season ahead in her third campaign if she is able to stay on the court, as 2025 was beset by injuries for both her and the Fever as a whole.
Behind Clark is the defending MVP Wilson at +400, then followed by a large gap in likelihood is Alyssa Thomas, who finished third behind Wilson and Collier in 2025 voting, Breanna Steward, and Sabrina Ionescu.
Collier averaged 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting a stellar 53% from the field. While she missed out on MVP honors in 2025, Collier still came home with a number of awards and recognitions for her outstanding season. Collier was the All-Star Game MVP and named to both the All-Defensive First Team and the All-WNBA team.
The Lynx will be gearing up for a big season to repeat their 2025 success and go a step further, and Collier will be a major part of that, should she re-sign with the team after what will be a chaotic free agency period league-wide with the Collective Bargaining Agreement being renegotiated this offseason, which will likely dramatically reshape player salaries when all is said and done.
Collier will, in all likelihood, stay in Minnesota and finish what she started, and when she does, she'll be favored to dominate the league.