Unnamed WNBA Owner Slams Napheesa Collier Over Cathy Engelbert Comments
Napheesa Collier set the WNBA world on fire when she torched league leadership and called out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert by name in a prepared statement she made ahead of her exit interview with the Minnesota Lynx in September.
Collier raised a number of issues in her statement including increased player pay, a lack of communication from league executives and poor officiating in games.
However, the portion of her statement that has drawn the most attention was when she recounted a conversation she had with Enegelbert at an Unrivaled Basketball game where Engelbert allegedly said that "only the losers complain about refs" and, most controversially, that WNBA players shoud "be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deals I [Engelbert] got them."
A WNBA Owner Presses Back on Collier
A WNBA owner who remained anonymous spoke out against what Collier said in a report with ESPN, saying, "I can't stand what [Napheesa Collier] did. That was a private conversation. It makes me not want to fire [Cathy Engelbert], even though I think she should be fired."
This somewhat contradictory statement represents a new chapter in the growing tension between the executives and owners of the WNBA and the players as the CBA's expiration date comes closer. By this owner's own admission, they think Engelbert should be fired, but they still appear to put on a united front against the players.
Talks of a lockout should the two sides fail to reach an agreement on the new CBA have hovered over negotiations, and with the animosity increasing between the two sides, the outlook is growing more and more bleak.
The Fallout from Collier's Statement
"I’ve finally grown tired. For too long, I have tried to have these conversations in private, but it's clear there is no intention of accepting there's a problem," Collier said. "The league has made it clear it isn't about innovation, it isn't about collaboration, it's about control and power."
Collier has received widespread support for her statement from her fellow players, NBA players, and media members like Stephen A. Smith, who called for Engelbert's resignation. Nneka Ogwumike, the president of the WNBPA, praised Collier's comments on Sue Bird's podcast, and Collier even appeared on a panel with former Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the statement she made.
While Collier has been praised publicly by many of her fellow players, it appears that not everyone is pleased with her sharing the conversation she had with Engelbert.