Napheesa Collier Doubles Down on WNBA Needing Change in New Appearance
Napheesa Collier isn't backing down after she called for change in a speech during the Minnesota Lynx's exit interviews, where she called out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert by name and criticized WNBA leadership for failing to address a series of problems, including poor officiating and inadequate pay for the players.
Collier's comments have set off a chain reaction across the basketball world. She has drawn near universal support for her statements and with CBA negotiations between the league and the Player's Union nearing as the CBA expires at the end of October, Collier's speech has put increased pressure on the league during a pivotal moment in WNBA history.
During a convention with former Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, Collier explained the circumstances that led to her making her now-famous statement. As a member of the player's union involved in communicating with the league, Collier had a firsthand look at the inaction present at the highest level of WNBA authority and felt that she had finally had enough.
Why Collier Felt Compelled to Speak Out
"For so long I felt like I saw what was going on behind closed doors. For so long we tried to have these conversations and move the needle in those meetings we would have with the league," Collier said (via Maxwell Millington of Axios). "And I saw nothing was changing. Coaches winning and losing alike were complaining about the same things over and over again. Players, over and over again. And we weren't seeing a change."
Athletes and media members alike have spoken in support of Collier since her statement. Many WNBA and NBA players stood by her side the day of her exit interview, and the impact has been so massive that media figures like Stephen A. Smith have since called for Engelbert's resignation, saying that her reaction the Collier and the events that led to her making the statement in the first place were unacceptable.
Collier Took A Risk with Her Speech
But to Collier, this kind of widespread support wasn't guaranteed before she spoke out. Calling out the commissioner of the league she played in was a risky move and could have had dire consequences. However, Collier felt that she needed to speak out and make a change for herself and her fellow players, no matter the potential ramifications.
"Whether I was going to get annihilated for this or people were going to support me I felt that what I was doing was right. I felt that it needed to be said," Collier said.
The Gap Between Engelbert and the Players
In the days that have followed Collier's statement, Engelbert has both addressed it, saying she was "disheartened" by the way Collier had characterized conversations between the two and then during a press conference before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, flat-out denied a statement Collier alleged she made about Caitlin Clark and blamed social media for spreading inaccurate reports.
That press conference has seemed to only make things worse, as Collier apparently cancelled a meeting with Engelbert to address some of her grievances after Engelbert's comments.
The relationship between the WNBA and its players is souring by the day while a crucial labor negotiation approaches. There is potential for league-shaking change, and much of it can be attributed to Collier's words during that fateful exit interview.