Alexis Gray-Lawson Becomes College Star, Joins The Mercury
Alexis Gray-Lawson played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2011 and 2012, but she was drafted by another team. The Washington Mystics selected her in the 2010 WNBA Draft, but she was waived by them almost a month later.
Gray-Lawson signed a deal with the Mercury, and in her first season with the team, she played 27 games. She came off the bench in all of those games, and she averaged 3.9 points and 1.3 assists.
In her second season with the Mercury, Gray-Lawson averaged 4.5 points, two rebounds and 1.2 assists. She had some nice games during that period, and she had a career-high 13 points against the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury lost that game, and the Lynx had their 15th win of the season.
That game gave Gray-Lawson an opportunity to shine, and she delivered. It was reminiscent of her college years, and while she came off the bench, she stood out in that game.
Gray-Lawson attended California, and in her years, she averaged 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. Her best season was her last one, and she averaged 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals.
Gray-Lawson shines in her final season
That was an impressive season, and she started things off with a 16-point game against Idaho State. California beat Idaho State 100-43, and Gray-Lawson was one of four players who scored at least 10 points.
California had an excellent game, and that momentum carried over into the next game. Gray-Lawson and her team beat St. Mary's 68-65, and she had nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. California did have some players in double figures, as Natasha Vital had 17 points, Layshia Clarendon had 11 and two others had 10.
While the team lost the next game, Gray-Lawson had a nice game. She had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds in California's loss. Baylor came out victorious, as the Big 12 team won by 20. Still, Gray-Lawson had a solid performance, and she was one of the team's bright spots.
The California senior had a great year, and her biggest game was a 47-point outing against Oregon State. That was a competitive game, and California won in double overtime. Gray-Lawson had a fantastic college career, and the Mercury made the right decision when they brought her in.
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