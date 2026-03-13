Phoenix Mercury On SI

Six Players Represent The Mercury, Wear Specific Number

The Phoenix Mercury have had multiple players wear No. 30, and the last player did it in 2023.

Davion Moore

Oct 25, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans center Rayah Marshall (13) and forward Kadi Sissoko (30) pose with associate head coach Beth Burns (center) during Pac-12 Women's Basketball Media Day at the Pac-12 Network Studios. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans center Rayah Marshall (13) and forward Kadi Sissoko (30) pose with associate head coach Beth Burns (center) during Pac-12 Women's Basketball Media Day at the Pac-12 Network Studios. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have had six players wear No. 30, and some of those players were with the team during significant periods.

This number's history dates back to 1999, and Amanda Wilson wore it. Wilson was Phoenix's fourth round pick that year, and she played 12 games. The following year, she played three. In her first season, she had a six-point game against the Orlando Miracle. The Mercury lost that game, but there were some good performances.

Phoenix Mercur
Fans cheer from the stands during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jennifer Gillom was the leading scorer in that outing, and she had 25 points. Then, Michele Timms was next up, and she had 16.

Wilson did not play many games with the Mercury, but she played well in the minutes she received.

Shea Mahoney wore No. 30 after Wilson, and while she started her career with the New York Liberty, she played for the Mercury in 2002. She played three games, and she averaged 1.7 points.

Mahoney had her career high in her time with the Liberty, and it was a matchup against the Mercury. Phoenix beat New York 51-48, and Mahoney had nine points against her future team. She also had eight rebounds, an assist and a block.

WNB
Jun 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A Wilson official WNBA Evo NXT basketball with the Commissioner's Cup logo during the game between the Seattle Storm and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After Mahoney's time with the team, another player wore No. 30 shortly after. Anna DeForge wore it for three seasons, and she joined the team in 2003.

DeForge had some impressive seasons with the team, and she averaged 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in her first year with the team. She was a part of the Most Improved Player race, and she continued to play well in her other years with the team.

DeForge has huge game against Eastern Conference team

In 2004, DeForge had her career high against the Liberty. She had 31 points, and the Mercury lost that game. They had one more player who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi, their new addition, had 14 points.

DeForge was a great addition, and she flourished in her time with the team. She was a tough act to follow, and a few years later, another player wore that number.

LaToya Sanders
Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Dream assistant coach LaToya Sanders against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LaToya Sanders wore it, and she was drafted by the Mercury in 2008. She played a season with them, and she was traded to the Minnesota Lynx. She played for two more teams after that before calling it a career.

Sanders had her career high during her time with the Washington Mystics, and she had 25 points. The Mystics lost that game, as the Dallas Wings beat them 90-81. Regardless, Sanders had a memorable performance.

A year after Sanders wore No. 30, Nicole Ohlde wore it, and she won a championship with them. She had some nice games, but her career happened during her time with the Lynx. She had 25 points against the Houston Comets.

Years passed before another player wore the number, and Kadi Sissoko did in 2023. She was one of the Mercury's draft picks, and her best game was a six-point game against the Atlanta Dream.

Phoenix has had some talented players wear No. 30, and at some point, someone will join these six.

Please follow us on X to read more about players like Anna DeForge and others who wore No. 30 during their time with the Mercury when you click right here!

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.