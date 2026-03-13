Six Players Represent The Mercury, Wear Specific Number
The Phoenix Mercury have had six players wear No. 30, and some of those players were with the team during significant periods.
This number's history dates back to 1999, and Amanda Wilson wore it. Wilson was Phoenix's fourth round pick that year, and she played 12 games. The following year, she played three. In her first season, she had a six-point game against the Orlando Miracle. The Mercury lost that game, but there were some good performances.
Jennifer Gillom was the leading scorer in that outing, and she had 25 points. Then, Michele Timms was next up, and she had 16.
Wilson did not play many games with the Mercury, but she played well in the minutes she received.
Shea Mahoney wore No. 30 after Wilson, and while she started her career with the New York Liberty, she played for the Mercury in 2002. She played three games, and she averaged 1.7 points.
Mahoney had her career high in her time with the Liberty, and it was a matchup against the Mercury. Phoenix beat New York 51-48, and Mahoney had nine points against her future team. She also had eight rebounds, an assist and a block.
After Mahoney's time with the team, another player wore No. 30 shortly after. Anna DeForge wore it for three seasons, and she joined the team in 2003.
DeForge had some impressive seasons with the team, and she averaged 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in her first year with the team. She was a part of the Most Improved Player race, and she continued to play well in her other years with the team.
DeForge has huge game against Eastern Conference team
In 2004, DeForge had her career high against the Liberty. She had 31 points, and the Mercury lost that game. They had one more player who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi, their new addition, had 14 points.
DeForge was a great addition, and she flourished in her time with the team. She was a tough act to follow, and a few years later, another player wore that number.
LaToya Sanders wore it, and she was drafted by the Mercury in 2008. She played a season with them, and she was traded to the Minnesota Lynx. She played for two more teams after that before calling it a career.
Sanders had her career high during her time with the Washington Mystics, and she had 25 points. The Mystics lost that game, as the Dallas Wings beat them 90-81. Regardless, Sanders had a memorable performance.
A year after Sanders wore No. 30, Nicole Ohlde wore it, and she won a championship with them. She had some nice games, but her career happened during her time with the Lynx. She had 25 points against the Houston Comets.
Years passed before another player wore the number, and Kadi Sissoko did in 2023. She was one of the Mercury's draft picks, and her best game was a six-point game against the Atlanta Dream.
Phoenix has had some talented players wear No. 30, and at some point, someone will join these six.
Please follow us on X to read more about players like Anna DeForge and others who wore No. 30 during their time with the Mercury when you click right here!