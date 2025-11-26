Alexis Gray-Lawson Comes To Play For Phoenix
Alexis Gray-Lawson spent some time with the Phoenix Mercury, and in one of their preseason games, she could not be stopped. She had 34 points in Phoenix's game against Japan, and she also had seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Gray-Lawson showed how talented she was, as the Mercury prepare for a difficult year. The 2012 season was Gray-Lawson's second year with the team. She stepped on a WNBA court for the first time in 2011, after she did not play in 2010.
The Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award winner was drafted by the Washington Mystics in 2010. They selected her in the third round, and they waived her almost a month later. Then, she signed a deal with the Mercury the following year, and in her first season with the team, she averaged 3.9 points and 1.3 assists.
Gray-Lawson helps Phoenix beat Tulsa
Gray-Lawson's best game that season was against the Tulsa Shock. She had 12 points, two assists and a rebound in Phoenix's 91-76 win over Tulsa. She was one of five players who scored in double figures, and Diana Taurasi was the team's leading scorer with 21 points. Then, Marie Ferdinand-Harris had 14 points off the bench, Candice Dupree had 13 and DeWanna Bonner had 11.
Phoenix finished that season with a record of 19-15, and the team's performance in the regular season led to a playoff run. The Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 2-1, and after that, they lost to the Minnesota Lynx.
The following year was a struggle, and the Mercury tried to navigate obstacles such as injuries. Gray-Lawson was one of the players who was in action for Phoenix, and she averaged 4.5 points, two rebounds and 1.2 assists.
During that season, Gray-Lawson had her career high. She had 13 points against the Lynx, and she also had a rebound. She was the only reserve who scored in double figures, and the Mercury had three other players who scored 10 or more points.
Bonner was the leader, as she had 23 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Samantha Prahalis had 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Charde Houston had 11 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Gray-Lawson's 2012 season was her final year with the Mercury and in the WNBA in general. She did get into coaching years later and has done well in that role. Gray-Lawson is a part of Mercury history, and she played at a time when the team needed consistent and healthy players.
