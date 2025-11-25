How Samantha Prahalis Caught The Attention Of Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury have drafted many players over the years, and in 2012, they selected Samantha Prahalis in the first round.
Prahalis attended Ohio State, and in those four years, she averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 assists. 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals. When she joined the Mercury, she had a solid rookie season. She averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Her performance that year led to her making the All-Rookie Team, and before that, she was the Rookie of the Month in June. She also finished third in Rookie of the Year voting, as she won two points.
Phoenix's rookie was talented, and her years playing for Ohio State showed what she was capable of. Prahalis had some big games during that time, and her best happened in her final year.
Prahalis' huge game leads to blowout win
Ohio State picked up a blowout win over Minnesota in 2012, and Prahalis was on fire. She led the team to victory, and she did it by scoring 42 points. The Buckeyes guard also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Buckeyes had another player who scored in double figures, as Tayler Hill had 16 points. She also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Both players stood out, and they helped the team beat Minnesota 81-56. That season was big for Prahalis, and she averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds. The Buckeyes finished the season with a record of 25-7, and performances like Prahalis' 42-point game helped then win throughout the season.
Phoenix's guard had some other big performances in her college years. She had three more games where she scored 30 or more in those years, and like her huge performance against Minnesota, two of them was in her final year.
Prahalis had 34 points in a game against Wisconsin. She also had five assists, four steals and two rebounds in a game Ohio State won 72-58. The guard also had 30 points against Iowa that year. The Buckeyes won 84-71, and Prahalis had seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.
During her career, Prahalis showed that she was a scorer and a strong facilitator. She brought those skills to Phoenix, and it led to the league recognizing her in her first year. She did well in her rookie season, and her play was one of the positives of a difficult year.
