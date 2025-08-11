Weekly Wrap-Up: Alyssa Thomas' Historic Week Ends In Loss
This was a great week for the Phoenix Mercury. They started the week with a blowout win over the Connecticut Sun, as they beat them 82-66.
Connecticut was home to two key Mercury players. Alyssa Thomas played with them from 2014 to 2024, and DeWanna Bonner played with them from 2020 to 2024. Both were traded to the Sun, as they received Thomas in a draft-day trade, and after successful seasons in Phoenix, the Mercury traded Bonner for draft picks.
Bonner and Thomas gave teams trouble in Connecticut, then they both ended up on new teams this year. Thomas was a part of a deal that also brought Satou Sabally to Phoenix. As far as Bonner, she signed with the Indiana Fever, but left the team after a few games. Then, she returned to where it all started.
The former Sun stars had nice games, as Thomas had a triple-double of 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Bonner had 18 points off the bench. Thomas' triple-double was her second in a row, and in the next game, she made history.
Phoenix defeated the Indiana Fever, as they beat them 95-60. Bonner had another strong game off the bench, as she had 23 points. Thomas finished the game with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. This was her third triple-double in a row, and she became the first WNBA player in history to do so.
The win over the Fever was a huge win, and it was a chance to get revenge. Then, the Mercury had a chance to redeem themselves against the Atlanta Dream, but they came up short. The Dream beat them 74-66, and it was due to their balanced effort.
Phoenix prepares for Las Vegas
After the loss to Atlanta, Phoenix finished their last three games with a record of 2-1. Now, they have another game at home, as they face the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. The Aces picked up a win over the Sun, which puts them at four wins in a row. They are playing well as of late, and they may give the Mercury trouble.
The Mercury had a good week, and one of their stars has made the MVP race even more interesting. Phoenix is in a good place, and they look like a team that can contend.
