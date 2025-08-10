Will Alyssa Thomas Become The Frontrunner For MVP?
Alyssa Thomas is doing something extraordinary. She is playing at a high level, and the Phoenix Mercury are getting big wins.
Phoenix's current streak started in the final game of their road trip. They defeated the Chicago Sky 83-67. That game was not only a big win, it had two noteworthy performances from Mercury stars. Kahleah Copper had 25 points, and Thomas had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
After their difficult road trip, the Mercury returned home. They faced the Connecticut Sun, and they beat them 82-66.
Thomas had another strong game, and this time she did it against her former team. She had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Copper also had a nice game with 15 points. However, Satou Sabally was the Mercury's leading scorer with 23.
In their win over the Indiana Fever, they had notable games from multiple players. DeWanna Bonner had 23 points in that game. Sabally had 15 points and Copper had 11. The performance that stood out the most was Thomas', as she had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. She had another triple-double, which made her the first player in WNBA history to have three in a row.
What Thomas is doing is amazing, and it brings up a question. Will she win Most Valuable Player (MVP)?
This season, Thomas is averaging 15.9 points, 9.2 assists, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals. She is impacting the game in a variety of ways, and she finds herself in the top five of multiple categories. She is first in assists per game, and she is third in rebounds per game.
This stretch is something the Mercury needed, and Thomas is leading the way. She and the Mercury are showing that they are dangerous team, and that they can win it all.
The MVP race gets tighter
Thomas' recent performances also makes things interesting, as she is making a stronger case for MVP. When it comes to MVP, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx is considered the frontrunner. The Minnesota Lynx have the best record in the league, and Collier has helped them get to that point.
Collier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals. She is putting up incredible numbers, but she is currently out with an ankle injury. In the time she has been out, Thomas has had stellar games.
This year's MVP race is exciting, and Thomas may be on the verge of winning.
