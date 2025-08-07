Mercury Star Alyssa Thomas Climbs Multiple All-Time Leaderboards
in Tuesday night's 82-66 win against the Connecticut Sun, All-Star forward Alyssa Thomas not only helped the team pick up their second straight win and put their recent struggles behind them, but also continued her historic season and rose up the WNBA career stats leaderboards. Her 13-point, 1-rebound, 12-assist triple-double vaulted her up to 12th on the all-time rebounds list. She also added three steals, moving her up to 16h in league history.
The triple-double was the 18th of her illustrious career, more than four times more than any other player in the history of the league. Sabrina Ionescu is miles behind in second place, with four. Triple-doubles are rare in leagues that play 40-minute regulation games. Well, at least they are for everyone but AT. She now owns 18 of the 48 triple-doubles in WNBA history, an astonishing 38.7%. No player in the W has ever stuffed box scores like Thomas, who is truly one of one, even among the best women's hoopers in the world.
She's one of the most unique players in basketball today, a legitimate point guard in a power forward's body, just as capable of defending the low post as she is of racing the ball up the court in transition, and she's been excellent in her first season with the Mercury, seemingly setting new career marks every week.
The Connecticut game was the second straight in which she posted a triple-double, after putting up 10 points, 10 boards, and 10 assists the previous game against the Chicago Sky. This is just the third time in WNBA history that anyone has put up back-to-back triple-doubles. All three times have been by Alyssa Thomas (she pulled off the feat twice in 2023). At this rate, her triple-double record is starting to feel unbreakable.
Thomas now has 2,602 career rebounds, ahead of Sancho Lyttle. Lyttle also played for the Mercury at the end of her career and made two All-Star teams with the Atlanta Dream. She led the league in steals two times as well. Taj McWilliams-Franklin is still ahead of Thomas in 11th place, with 3,013 boards.
AT's 530 steals put her ahead of eight-time All-Star and former league MVP and Finals MVP Yolanda Griffith. Griffith spent most of her career with the Sacamento Monarchs. She won a championship with them in 2005. She's was also named Defensive Player of the Year during her 1999 MVP season and she led the league in steals twice. Thomas could catch Courtney Vandersloot soon, who is in 15th, with just 14 more steals than AT.
