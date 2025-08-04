Mercury Bounce Back, Shut Down Sky
The Phoenix Mercury got back on track with a comfortable 83-67 win over the Chicago Sky. After a rocky start on offense, the Mercury were able to find their groove and were in cruise control by the time the game wrapped up.
Mere hours before the game, the Mercury announced that All-Star starter Satou Sabally would not be playing, due to personal reasons. It looked like a major blow for a team that had been struggling as of late, but the Sky were dealing with injury issues of their own.
Leading scorer (and league-leading rebounder) Angel Reese was out, as was Ariel Atkins, their second-leading scorer. It was always bound to be a rough night for a team that already had one of the league's worst offenses.
1st quarter
Kalani Brown wasn't in the rotation at all just two games ago, but was inserted in the starting lineup against Chicago, as was Sami Whitcomb, who replaced Sabally.
The Mercury came out cold on offense, but found success attacking the offensive glass. Alyssa Thomas set the tone with the team's first bucket, which came after she collected an offensive rebound. Soon after, they snatched three offensive boards on the same play, which ended with Kahleah Copper grabbing her own miss and earning a trip to the free throw line.
The Mercury's first six points all came on second chance opportunities, which they very much needed as they got off to a 3-for-13 start from the field. The offensive process was fine and they got some clean looks, but nothing was falling in the early going.
The Sky threatened to break the game open and pile on the Mercury's recent struggles when they went on a 12-0 run capped by Cardoso blocking a DeWanna Bonner stepback three. The Mercury went more than four minutes without a made field goal but Kitija Laksa ended the run with a steal and a midrange pull-up. A Lexi Held moonball from the corner cut the deficit to 19-13 and Laksa blocked a Hailey Van Lith jumper to end the quarter.
The Mercury were shooting an ice-cold 20% from the field and 10% from three but had 10 offensive boards and turned the ball over only once.
2nd quarter
Former Mercury guard Sevgi Uzun opened the scoring with her only bucket of the game, coming off an impressive reverse layup. Then the Mercury struck back. Natasha Mack scored in the post, then again down low after faking a defender way out of position with a pump fake. A Mack block on Kamilla Cardoso sparked a Mercury fast break layup for Monique Akoa Makani, who got another on the break after a long rebound soon after to take the lead.
The Mercury started ramping up their defense and Chicago struggled to hold on to the ball. After an Akoa Makani pull-up gave the Mercury their first lead since 8-6, an AT steal set Copper up for a trip to the free throw line. Bonner set Copper up for a three with a slick wraparound pass and Phoenix started to get hot. Phoenix took a 42-34 lead into the second half.
After a rough first quarter, the Mercs hit 12 of their first 14 shots in the second, with many of them being clean looks in transition. Copper had 12 points at the half and Akoa Makani had eight. Cardoso led all Sky players with 10 points and six boards.
3rd quarter
Phoenix took control in the third. They forced a Chicago turnover on the very first possession and immediately started rolling. A Copper layup pushed the lead to double digits and they never looked back.
Thomas threw a long bounce pass between two defenders to Copper for a layup, giving Phoenix 17 points on the fast break. Chicago still had zero. It was beginning to look like Mercury basketball.
The Mercury had forced six Sky turnovers before the clock even hit 5:30 and Chicago was reeling. The eight-point halftime lead had ballooned to a 22-point lead after nearly four scoreless minutes for the home team. Cardoso hit her only bucket of the second half to temporarily stop the bleeding.
The Mercury hit seven of their first 11 shots in the third and the offense was still rolling despite little production from beyond the arc. Maddy Westbeld beat the buzzer with a three to cut it to 69-51 heading into the fourth.
4th quarter
Chicago could hardly drive the ball into the paint without encountering Phoenix defenders setting traps, hedging hard, and getting hands in their driving lanes. Copper was brimming with confidence after a layup pushed the lead to 26. Phoenix held a commanding 27-2 advantage in fast break points.
Before long, the Mercury pulled their starters, aside from Brown and Akoa Makani, and the rest of the game was a formality. Phoenix held on to win, 83-67.
Phoenix hit just 28% of their threes but shot an excellent 58.3% from the field after a brutal first-quarter shooting performance. The Sky shot just 37% for the night and hit only 25% from deep.
Copper led all scorers with 25 points -- in just 25 minutes -- on just 14 attempts and knocked down four of her six attempts from beyond the arc. The Mercury outscored the Sky by 37 when she was on the floor. Chicago's defense had no answer for her.
Thomas racked up another triple-double, finishing with 10 points, 10 boards, and 10 assists, while Mack gave the team quality minutes off the bench, contributing nine points, six rebounds, and three blocks.
Cardoso had 12 for the Sky, but just two in the second half. Elizabeth Williams had their team high in points with 17 off the bench, on 7-for-11 shooting.
With the win, the Mercury were able to hold on to fourth in the league standings, half a game behind the Atlanta Dream and half a game ahead of the Indiana Fever. They'll be playing their next four games at home.
