Why Mercury Stars Will Be Crucial In Game 1

The Phoenix Mercury are right back in action, and they will need their stars to set the tone.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) defends against Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the fourth quarter at PHX Arena on July 9, 2025.
The Phoenix Mercury are getting ready to face a familiar foe. They are taking on the Minnesota Lynx, which is a team that beat them three times in the regular season. Phoenix picked up a win back in July, as they beat Minnesota 79-71.

Minnesota is also the team that beat Phoenix in the playoffs last season. They swept the Mercury, and they went on to face the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals. The Liberty beat them, and won their first championship in history.

This year, the Mercury defeated the Liberty, and now they are facing the Lynx in hopes of getting closer to a championship.

In order for that to happen, the Mercury will need to set the tone. They will need strong showings from their top players, and it begins with Alyssa Thomas.

1.) Alyssa Thomas

Thomas is one of the Mercury's stars, and her big game in Game 3 helped them win the series. She had a triple-double, as she finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. That was her fifth playoff triple-double, as she had others in the past few years.

Thomas' team needed to win Game 3, and she had an excellent performance to help them get the victory. Now that Thomas has her first triple-double of this year's playoffs, she may be on the verge of another. She could have one in Game 1 against the Lynx, and even if she does not get it this time around, there is a chance she does before the end of the series.

2.) Satou Sabally

Satou Sabally got off to a rocky start in the series against the Liberty. However, she bounced back and was the team's leading scorer in Game 3. She had a double-double in that game, as she had 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Sabally is a star, and with Phoenix facing such a tough opponent in Minnesota, they will need the "Unicorn" at her best.

3.) Kahleah Copper

Kahleah is the third player in Phoenix's trio, and in Game 3 against the Liberty, she had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Copper knows what it takes to win a championship, and as the Mercury go through this series, they will need her scoring. She can help the Mercury set the tone in Game 1 of this series, and if she is not their leading scorer, she will at least be one of the players who score in double figures.

