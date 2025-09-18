How Mercury's Copper Had Her Best Playoff Game
Kahleah Copper has been with the Phoenix Mercury for two seasons, and she has been one of their stars. She started her time with the team on a high note, and she averaged a career-high 21.1 points in 2024.
Copper was the team's leading scorer that season, as Brittney Griner averaged 17.8 points and Diana Taurasi averaged 14.9. Natasha Cloud, who was playing for the Mercury at that time, averaged 11.5.
The Mercury had a nice squad that year, and they ended up making the playoffs. However, their time was cut short, as the Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0. In the first game, Copper had 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. In the second game, Copper had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Copper has playoff experience, and her first time making it was in 2019. Two years later, she helped the Chicago Sky win their first championship. The Sky beat the Mercury 3-1 to achieve the feat. Now, she is playing for Phoenix and is seeking another championship.
When it comes to Copper and the playoffs, her best game happened during Chicago's big year. The Sky ran into the Connecticut Sun after beating the Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx in single-elimination games.
The Sky and Sun met in a series, and Chicago won 2-1. They beat Connecticut 86-83 in the final game, and Copper was their leading scorer with 26 points. She also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Copper and her team make history
That game was a close battle, and Copper's scoring helped put them over the top. Then, they had an even bigger test when they faced Phoenix in the WNBA Finals. The Mercury not only had playoff experience, but their stars won championships in previous years.
Despite the Mercury's experience, the Sky went on to make history. Chicago won the first game, as they beat Phoenix 91-77. Then, the Mercury responded with their 91-86 win in Game 2. That game went into overtime, and Griner had 29 points. That was the last game the Mercury won in that series, as the Sky beat them 86-50 in Game 3, and 80-74 in Game 4.
Copper is one of the Mercury's best scorers, and it would not be a shock if she surpasses her high somewhere down the line.
Please follow us on X to read more about the top playoff games from Kahleah Copper and other Mercury players when you click right here!