Alyssa Thomas Sets Multiple Records in Win Over Sparks
In last night's game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Alyssa Thomas posted yet another ridiculous stat line, dropping 12 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists, along with three steals. It was her seventh triple-double of the season, breaking her own WNBA record with seven games to go in the regular season. Nobody else has more than four over the course of their entire career.
She now has 22 triple-doubles, 40% of the league's all-time total, and she's been putting tons of distance between her and second place lately, with triple-doubles in six of her last 10 games. She's also fresh off of setting the Mercury single-game record with 16 assists in a win against the Golden State Valkyries. Now, she's the first player in league history with at least 15 assists in consecutive games.
Thomas Dominates
That's not all. No player before Thomas last night had ever put up 15 or more rebounds and assists in the same game. At this point, it's starting to feel like AT will occupy space in every page on the WNBA record books.
In her first season in Phoenix, she's already established herself as one of the best players to put on a Mercury jersey, and one of the most exciting. Right now, Phoenix fans are being treated to one of the greatest spectacles in the sport, one that will be all over highlight reels and sports trivia for years to come.
She's proven that she deserves to be one of the favorites for WNBA MVP this season, and it would be much deserved for the player aptly nicknamed The Engine. The Mercury go where she takes them, and she's carried a heavy load on her shoulders this year, acting as a foundational piece on offense and defense for one of the league's best teams.
MVP?
Her impact on games goes far beyond her scoring, although she can do that too. When she puts a foot in the paint, there's little most defenders can do to deter her, but she's just as happy to set up her teammates, who have thrived next to her. She's assisted on more threes this season than any player ever has in a single campaign, and has been the key to Phoenix's fast-paced, quick-shooting style. She's perhaps the most unique player in the game and without a doubt one of its best.
For more on the Mercury, head over to our X and Facebook pages.