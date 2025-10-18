Why Mercury's Thomas And Others Will Be In MVP Race
The WNBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is the most prestigious individual award a player can receive. Legends have won it, and when it comes to the Phoenix Mercury, Diana Taurasi stands alone.
She is the only Mercury player who has won MVP, and she did it in 2009. She averaged 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. Taurasi's MVP win was special, and the Mercury won their second championship in the process.
While Taurasi stands alone when it comes to MVP, a current Mercury star nearly joined her. Alyssa Thomas was a finalist for the award, as she joined A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell. All of these players were also members of the All-WNBA First Team.
Wilson took home MVP, which is the fourth of her career. She also led her team to another championship, as they beat the Mercury 4-0.
This year's MVP race was close, as Thomas also had a legitimate shot at winning. She averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Like Wilson, who did it in scoring, Thomas was a Peak Performer.
Thomas has historic, MVP worthy season
Phoenix's forward had an incredible year, as she tallied triple-doubles with ease. She had her first of the season against the Dallas Wings. She finished that game with 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.
The Mercury beat the Wings 102-72, after Dallas beat them in the last game. Thomas had a nice game, and Phoenix's sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb had a big night. She had a career-high 36 points.
After Thomas had her triple-double in that game, she continued to get them throughout the season. Thomas had eight triple-doubles in the regular season, and she broke a record that she set in 2023, which was the year she had six.
Thomas was consistent all season, and she deserved to be in the MVP conversations. Chances are, she will be in the mix again next season. Thomas will have another strong season, and she will be in the race with players like Wilson and others. Then, if the Mercury are really playing well, someone like Sabally could also join the race.
Phoenix made a wise move in bringing Thomas in, and she can be a force for them for the next few years.
