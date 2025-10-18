Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury's Thomas And Others Will Be In MVP Race

The Phoenix Mercury have some talented players, and some of them could be in next season's MVP race.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) is congratulated by head coach Nate Tibbetts after recording a triple-double against the Dallas Wings during the fourth quarter at PHX Arena on July 7, 2025.
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) is congratulated by head coach Nate Tibbetts after recording a triple-double against the Dallas Wings during the fourth quarter at PHX Arena on July 7, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The WNBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is the most prestigious individual award a player can receive. Legends have won it, and when it comes to the Phoenix Mercury, Diana Taurasi stands alone.

She is the only Mercury player who has won MVP, and she did it in 2009. She averaged 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. Taurasi's MVP win was special, and the Mercury won their second championship in the process.

The Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with her teammates after defeating the Indiana Fever to win the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center on Oct. 9, 2009. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Taurasi stands alone when it comes to MVP, a current Mercury star nearly joined her. Alyssa Thomas was a finalist for the award, as she joined A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell. All of these players were also members of the All-WNBA First Team.

Wilson took home MVP, which is the fourth of her career. She also led her team to another championship, as they beat the Mercury 4-0.

This year's MVP race was close, as Thomas also had a legitimate shot at winning. She averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Like Wilson, who did it in scoring, Thomas was a Peak Performer.

Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) passes the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Thomas has historic, MVP worthy season

Phoenix's forward had an incredible year, as she tallied triple-doubles with ease. She had her first of the season against the Dallas Wings. She finished that game with 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) hands the ball off to guard Sami Whitcomb (33) against Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James (10) during the first quarter at PHX Arena on July 7, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury beat the Wings 102-72, after Dallas beat them in the last game. Thomas had a nice game, and Phoenix's sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb had a big night. She had a career-high 36 points.

After Thomas had her triple-double in that game, she continued to get them throughout the season. Thomas had eight triple-doubles in the regular season, and she broke a record that she set in 2023, which was the year she had six.

Thomas was consistent all season, and she deserved to be in the MVP conversations. Chances are, she will be in the mix again next season. Thomas will have another strong season, and she will be in the race with players like Wilson and others. Then, if the Mercury are really playing well, someone like Sabally could also join the race.

Phoenix made a wise move in bringing Thomas in, and she can be a force for them for the next few years.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.