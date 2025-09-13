Alyssa Thomas Joins Mercury Legends, Named Peak Performer
Alyssa Thomas had an incredible regular season. She broke records, she helped her team win and she was consistent. Thomas looked comfortable with her new team, and as a result, she and the Mercury are preparing for their playoff series against the New York Liberty.
Thomas averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. She was an elite playmaker, and her performances throughout the season led to her being one of the WNBA's Peak Performers this season. A'ja Wilson was one of the others, as she led the league in points. She averaged 23.4 points in that time.
Angel Reese was other Peak Performer, as she led in the rebounding category. She averaged 12.6 rebounds, while Wilson and Thomas were close behind her.
Thomas was the league leader in assists by far, as Courtney Williams remained in the second spot. Williams averaged 6.2 assists in the regular season. Thomas moved the ball like a guard this season, and that helped the Mercury succeed.
Phoenix's star had several double-doubles and she had eight triple-doubles. In those games,her passing always managed to stand out. So, it is no suprise she became the Peak Performer in this area.
When it comes to Peak Performers, this is not the first time a Mercury player has been involved. Diana Taurasi was one of the league's Peak Performers back in 2006, as she led the league in scoring. She averaged 25.3 points that year.
Taurasi led the league in scoring from 2008 to 2011. So, she was one of the Peak Performers in that time. In 2014, the Mercury guard led the league in assists. She averaged 5.7 that year, and her playmaking helped Phoenix win a championship.
Brittney Griner has been a Peak Performer in her time, as she led the league in scoring in 2017 and 2019. She averaged 21.9 and 20.7 respectively.
It is safe to say that Thomas is in good company, as Taurasi and Griner are Mercury legends. Taurasi retired before this season, and Griner joined the Atlanta Dream during the offseason, but what they did for Phoenix will always be remembered.
Thomas is adding her name to Mercury history, and with the playoffs starting soon, she can keep that momentum going. It has been a wonderful year, and if all goes well, Thomas may have her first championship.
