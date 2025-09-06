How Mercury's Thomas Won Multiple Player Of The Months
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas received some recognition recently, as she won her second Western Conference Player of the Week award of the season. She won it after the Mercury went undefeated that week, and Thomas averaged 13.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists in that period.
The first time Thomas won the award this season was back in July. She had two big performances that week, and the Mercury finished 2-1. Thomas has won the award 12 times in her career, and sometimes she has taken it a step further.
Thomas has won Player of the Month at different points in her career, and the first time she did it was in 2022. She won the award in May of that season, as she averaged 15.8 points, eight rebounds and 4.9 assists. Thomas was playing in the Eastern Conference at that time, as she played for the Connecticut Sun from 2014 to 2024. As far as the Western Conference Player of the Month, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson won it.
After that, Thomas won again, as she won the award in July. She averaged 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.4 steals that month. Connecticut played well in that time, and they went 7-3 in that time. Like before, Wilson was the Western Conference Player of the Month.
While 2022 was the first time Thomas won a Player of the Month award, it was not her last. She won again in 2023, as she was named Player of the Month for June. She averaged 14.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.4 steals. This was the season where she had multiple triple-doubles, and she nearly averaged a triple-double that month.
Thomas was in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversations that year, but New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart took home the award.
Last season, Thomas won Player of the Month again. She averaged 14.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals in the month of May.
Time after time, Thomas has shown that she can do it all. She is one of the WNBA's most skilled players, and this season is yet another example. She has had an excellent year, and she has made history in the process. Thomas is in the MVP talks once again, and if she has another triple-double, she may take home the award.
Thomas did not win Player of the Month this year, but overall, she did great things.
