Mercury Clinch Home-Court Advantage in First Round
Last month, the Phoenix Mercury slid down the standings a bit and it looked as if they might fall from the third-place spot they held for most of the season down to fifth or lower.
But the Mercury bounced back and have won eight of their last 10 and are on a six-game winning streak. Last night's road win against the Washington Mystics improved the Mercury's record to 27-14.
It was yet another strong defensive performance from Phoenix, who held a talented young Mystics team to just 69 points and under 40% shooting from the field. The Mercury defense has been rounding into form over the last few weeks and appears to be ready for postseason play.
Big Moment
They're now in third place in the WNBA, three games ahead of the sputtering defending champion New York Liberty with three games remaining in the season. They're now officially guaranteed a top-four seed, and thus home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, because they own a tiebreaker over New York, who they beat in three of four matchups this year.
The Liberty still hold a narrow advantage over the sixth-place Golden State Valkyries, who are the league's biggest surprise story this season.
While the Liberty are struggling mightily right now, they only have one playoff-bound opponent in their last three games and should be considered the favorites to finish in fifth. The Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream both own tiebreakers over the Mercury and the Dream have zero opponents in playoff position to close out the year.
So, the Liberty are Phoenix's most likely first-round opponent and, despite their recent poor play, they're a team with championship experience and have to be considered dangerous in a knockout format.
The Mercury have one of the best home crowds in the league and a strong home record, and having that crucial advantage could help tip the scales in their favor should they have to play the defending champs.
Few going into the season would have expected the Liberty to open the playoffs on the road, and fewer would have expected Phoenix to be hosting them, but this is a credit to both the players and the front office, who built a roster with real depth that fits together well schematically.
The Mercury have become one of the league's best teams far better than any one expected and could be primed for a deep playoff run.