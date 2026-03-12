Bridget Pettis Has Special Player In Mercury History
Bridget Pettis was one of the Phoenix Mercury's first players, and she was selected during a special draft. She was their first pick, and Nancy Lieberman was their second. Both guards were talented, and they helped the Mercury succeed in their first season.
Pettis averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals. She was one of three players who averaged 10 or more points. Jennifer Gillom was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 15.7 points. Then, Michele Timms was behind Pettis, as she averaged 12.1.
Pettis sets the tone
The Mercury started the season with a game against the Charlotte Sting, and Pettis did something special. She scored the team's first basket, and the Mercury picked up a 76-59 win. She had 17 points in that game, and Toni Foster had 14.
Phoenix finished that season with a record of 16-12, and that led to a playoff appearance. Pettis had a decent game in the Mercury's game against the New York Liberty, and she had six rebounds. She also had four points, two assists and two steals.
The Mercury guard played all 28 games that season, and the following year, she helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. Pettis played 30 games in 1998, and she started in 28 of them. She had another impressive season, as she averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal. Pettis remained active, and she had another perfect season.
In 1999, the Mercury missed the playoffs. They finished the season with a record of 15-17, and teams like the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks were ahead of them. Pettis averaged 5.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, and had another perfect season.
After that season, Pettis spent two more seasons with the Mercury, and she played all 32 games both years. She was traded to the Indiana Fever, and she spent two seasons with them. One of those seasons was perfect, and in the other, she missed three games. Then, Pettis returned to the Mercury, and she played 11 games.
During her career, Pettis had six seasons in which she played every game. The 2003 season was 34 games, and she played 31. Then, in the 2006 season, she was preparing to retire.
Pettis is a Mercury legend, and she gave it her all every time she stepped on the court.
