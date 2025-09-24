How Mercury's Taurasi And Others Won The Nancy Lieberman Award
Nancy Lieberman is a basketball legend who has ties to the Phoenix Mercury. She was an amazing college player, and she helped Old Dominion win multiple championships.
Lieberman accomplished great things in the Women's Professional Basketball League (WBL) and the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA), and later on in her career, she had a chance to play in the WNBA.
The WNBA had its first season in 1997, and the Mercury were one of the original teams. They built their roster through allocation and drafts, and Lieberman was one of their picks in the elite draft. Phoenix also selected Bridget Pettis in that draft, who became the first Mercury player to score a basket.
In that season, Lieberman averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds. She played 25 games, but she did not start in any of them. After that season, she moved on to coaching, and she was on the sidelines for the Detroit Shock. She remained a coach over the years, and for a brief moment, she stepped back on the court.
Detroit signed Lieberman to a seven-day contract in 2008 and she played in a game with them. She had two assists in that outing.
Lieberman accomplished so much in her career, and her college years stand out the most. So much so, she has an award named after her.
The Nancy Lieberman Award is given to players who exemplifies qualities like leadership and playmaking in the same way Lieberman did. The award was introduced in 2000, and Sue Bird was the first player to win it.
Bird won it three times in a row before Diana Taurasi won it in 2003. Taurasi won it again in 2004, and after that, she went on to become Phoenix's No. 1 pick that year.
Temeka Johnson, who played for the Mercury from 2009 to 2011, won the award right after Taurasi. Kristi Toliver, who did not play with the Mercury but is currently a member of the coaching staff, won it after Johnson.
A few years later, Andrea Riley received the award, and she played for the Mercury in 2012. Skylar Diggins won in 2012 and 2013, and before joining the Seattle Storm, she played a few seasons with Phoenix. Moriah Jefferson won it in 2015 and 2016, and she played with the Mercury in 2023.
This award has several Mercury ties, and chances are it may not stop there. Years down the line, there could be another special player who makes their way to Phoenix, and they will carry on the legacy of those who came before them. Until then, players like Taurasi and Diggins have added their names to this award's history.
The Nancy Lieberman award is special, and there are so many great names attached to it.
