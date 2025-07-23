What Was Brittney Griner's Best Game With The Mercury
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner is having a solid year for her new team. She is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. This is her first year with the Dream, and it is the first time in her career that she has been with a new team.
Griner started her career with the Phoenix Mercury, and she played with them from 2013 to 2024. She was the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and she instantly made her presence felt. While she did not win Rookie of the Year, she was a member of the 2013 WNBA All-Rookie Team. Elena Delle Donne, who was the second pick of that year's draft, won Rookie of the Year
In her time with the Mercury, Griner had some big games. Her biggest game was in 2017. Griner had her career high in points, in a Mercury victory over the Indiana Fever. They beat Indiana 98-90 in overtime.
Griner had 38 points, and she scored eight of the Mercury's first 10 points in that overtime. The Mercury center had 23 of her points in the first half. After that, she played limited minutes at the start of the second half due to foul trouble.
It was a big game for Griner, and a big basket toward the end of regulation gave Phoenix a two-point lead over the Fever. However, the game remained competitive, and there was no winner at the end of regulation.
Griner nearly had a double-double, as she had nine rebounds. She also had three assists, two blocks and a steal. She was one of four players to score in double figures in that game. Diana Taurasi had 17 points, Leilani Mitchell had 14 points off the bench, and Stephanie Talbot had 11 points.
Before this game, Griner had another nice game against the Fever. She had 32 points and 10 rebounds in Phoenix's 85-62 win over Indiana. At the time, that was her career high. Then, she had an even better game later on, and had her 38 points.
Phoenix's upcoming game against Atlanta will be a special event. Griner will be recognized for her contributions to the franchise. She had moments like her big game against the Fever, and there were many others throughout the years. So, it comes as no surprise that her former team will honor her.
