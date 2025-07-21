How Many Points Has Brittney Griner Scored In All-Star Games?
The Phoenix Mercury have been involved in the All-Star Game for years. There have been several Mercury players who have the honor of playing in the game, whether it was as a starter or a reserve.
In her time with the Mercury, Brittney Griner was a 10-time All-Star. Her first time making the All-Star Game was in 2013, which was her rookie season. However, she missed that game due to injury.
Griner made her All-Star debut the following year, as she was named a starter for the West. Diana Taurasi was also a starter, and Candice Dupree came off the bench. Griner finished the game with 17 points.
In 2015, Griner played in her third All-Star Game. She was named a starter once again, and she finished the game with 21 points.
Griner was not involved in the 2016 WNBA All-Star Game. She made the game in 2017, but missed it due to injury. In 2018, Griner was a reserve for Team Delle Donne. She finished the game with seven points.
In what was her sixth All-Star appearance, Griner was a starter for Team Delle Donne. She finished this game with 16 points.
The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game was matchup between Team USA and Team WNBA. Griner was a member of the Olympic team that year, so she played alongside Brenna Stewart, Sue Bird, A'ja Wilson and other. The veteran center finished with 17 points.
The 2022 season was challenging, as Griner dealt with a situation overseas. She was named an honorary starter in that year's All-Star Game, as the fight to bring her home continued.
Griner was back in action in the 2023 All-Star Game, and she was a starter for Team Stewart. She had a good game in her return, and finished with 18 points.
For now, the 2024 All-Star Game was her last appearance. She was a member of Team USA, and they faced Team WNBA. Griner came off the bench in this game, and she had 10 points.
Overall, Griner has a total of 106 points in All-Star games. She made the festivities as a member of the Mercury, and depending on what the future holds, she could become an All-Star with the Atlanta Dream.
Being selected for an All-Star Game is a big honor, and Griner has made the most of the opportunity.
