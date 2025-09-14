Sabally And Mercury Had Rough Games Against This Team
Satou Sabally is one of the Phoenix Mercury's new stars, and in her first season with the team, she has made herself comfortable. It seems like she has been with the team for a few years, but they acquired her a deal before the start of this season.
Sabally had a nice regular season, as she averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. She missed some time during the season due to an ankle injury, but when she returned, she picked up where she left off.
The Mercury forward played well throughout the season, and when it comes to Phoenix's season series, she performed well in most of them.
This time around, her performances against the Atlanta Dream will be examined. The Dream was a team that gave the Mercury trouble this season. They swept the season series against Phoenix, and they were one of the only teams that beat the Mercury in PHX Arena. In fact, they did it twice.
Atlanta beat Phoenix 90-79 in the first game, and Sabally had 13 points, an assist, a rebound and a steal in that game. DeWanna Bonner was the team's leading scorer with 18 points. That was Sabally's first game back from her injury.
Shortly after that loss, the Dream hosted the Mercury, and they beat them 95-72. Sabally did not have the best performance in this game, and she had nine points and a rebound. She did not play in the second half of that game, as Nate Tibbetts benched her for not "bringing the energy they needed."
After that game, Sabally was out for personal reasons and missed the Mercury's game against the Chicago Sky.
Atlanta gets the sweep
By the time these two teams met for a third time, Sabally was back in action. However, her and the Mercury had another rough game. The Dream beat them 74-66 and won the series 3-0. Sabally had seven points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Alyssa Thomas and Bonner were the only players who scored in double figures for Phoenix, as they had 21 points and 16 points respectively.
Sabally averaged 9.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in this series. It was not her best performance, but the whole team struggled overall in that series. This was not one of Sabally's highlights of the season, but she played well in other series. Now, the struggles against the Dream are behind the Mercury, but if these teams do meet in a later round of the playoffs, Sabally and her team will be ready.
