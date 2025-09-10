How Mercury's Sabally Made An All-WNBA Team
Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally changed teams during the offseason, and it has paid off tremendously. She started her career with the Dallas Wings, who drafted her with the second pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft, and she played with them from that year to 2024.
In her final year with the Wings, she averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals. After that season, she stated that she would not be returning to the team, and that decision led to a deal that brought her to Phoenix. On top of bringing in Sabally, the Mercury also brought in Alyssa Thomas. It was a great move on Phoenix's part, and it helped them build a new contending team.
Before the trade, and even before the 2024 season, Sabally did something special. She won Most Improved Player after having a remarkable year in 2023. She averaged career highs in multiple areas, and she showed how good she is when she is at her best.
In that time, she also received another honor. She was a member of the All-WNBA First Team that year, which featured a number of Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidates. The other members of that team were Breanna Stewart, who won MVP that season, A'ja Wilson, her future teammate Thomas and Napheesa Collier.
Sabally was among players who had excellent seasons, and two of them have won multiple MVPs. Stewart won in 2018 and she won her second in the 2023 season. Wilson had two MVPs at that time, and she won another later. The Las Vegas Aces star won in 2020, 2022 and then in 2024. Thomas has not won one, but she may be on the verge of her first this season.
Dallas had a successful season that year, as they finished with a record of 22-18. They made the playoffs, and they swept the Atlanta Dream before losing to the Aces. The Aces went on to win a championship after beating the New York Liberty.
Sabally played a big role in the team's success that season, and she continued to play well for them before heading to Phoenix. Now, she is one of their stars, and this is the best shot she has had at winning a championship. This has been a good year for her and her team, and it will be interesting to see how they do in the playoffs.
Please follow us on X to see if Satou Sabally makes one of the teams this year when you click right here!