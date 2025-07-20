Will A Mercury Player Ever Win All-Star MVP?
The 2025 WNBA All-Star game has concluded, and Team Collier beat Team Clark 151-131. Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx led her team to victory and took home the All-Star Most Valuable Player (MVP). She finished the game with 36 points and nine rebounds.
Skylar Diggins, a former Mercury player, could have also won MVP, as she became the first player to tally a triple-double in the All-Star Game.
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas was on Team Collier, and she finished with six points, four assists, and four rebounds and was a key factor in defeating Caitlin Clark's team of stars.
Collier's big night was one of the highlights, and her MVP win was well-deserved. She joins players such as Lisa Leslie, Swin Cash, Maya Moore, Candace Parker, and others as an All-Star MVP.
When it comes to All-Star MVP, there is one interesting fact. In all of the years the league has held the event, no Mercury player has won the award. Diana Taurasi was an 11-time All-Star, but she did not take home MVP. Brittney Griner is a 10-time All-Star, and in her time with Phoenix, she did not win either.
The Mercury have had multiple All-Stars, but none of them have won MVP. So, a question comes to mind. Will a Mercury player ever win All-Star MVP?
Thomas represented the Mercury this year, but initially, she was not the only one. Satou Sabally was selected as a starter, but she missed the game due to her ankle injury. Sabally missed the Mercury's last four games before the break, and her status for the All-Star was up in the air. Then, she took to social media to confirm her absence.
"Over the past two weeks, I've been working around the clock to rehab my body from injury with two goals in mind: to return to the court with my Mercury sisters as soon as possible, and to be able to participate as a starter in the All Star Game. Unfortunately, my body still needs more time to recover and I am unable to suit up and play in this weekend's game," She said in her post.
This was Sabally's second time as a starter, and with a good game, she may have won MVP. Sabally is one of the league's young stars, and this will not be the last time she becomes an All-Star. Then, down the line, there could be other Mercury players who play in the game.
While a Mercury player has yet to win All-Star MVP, it will happen in due time.
