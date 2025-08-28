Why Alyssa Thomas Will Have Another Triple-Double
Alyssa Thomas cannot be stopped. She is having a historic season, and as a result, she is one of the few players in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race.
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks. They beat them 92-84 in a game where five players scored in double figures. Thomas was one of those players, and she had her seventh triple-double of the year.
There have been other triple-doubles this year, as players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Jackie Young and others tallied their own. However, no one has come close to Thomas. With her tallying her seventh, she broke her record of most triple-doubles in a season. She had six back in 2023.
Thomas had 16 rebounds against the Sparks, to go along with 15 assists and 12 points. She is getting triple-doubles with ease, and with seven games left in the regular season, there is a strong chance she gets another.
Phoenix's forward impacts the game in a variety of ways, and it is helping her team pick up wins. When Thomas tallies a triple-double, the Mercury are undefeated.
Thomas had her second triple-double of the season against the Chicago Sky. She had her first against the Dallas Wings in a game where Phoenix won by 30. She had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Her triple-double against the Wings happened in July, then at the beginning of this month, she had the one against Chicago.
Thomas has impressive game against the Sky
In that game, Thomas had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Then, she followed up with two more triple-doubles.
With the Mercury facing the Sky in their next game, this is the perfect opportunity for Thomas to add to her total.
Thomas is averaging 15.9 points, 9.3 assists, nine rebounds and 1.6 steals. She is still the league leader in assists, and the only player close to her is Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx. Williams averages 6.2 assists. There are other guards in the top five of this category, but Thomas is ahead of all of them.
This has been a great year for Thomas and the Mercury, and at this rate, they are bound to have a deep playoff run. Before that, Thomas will likely have another triple-double.
